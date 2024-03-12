Technology News

iQoo Pad 2 May Launch Soon; Key Features Tipped

iQoo Pad 2 is tipped to be equipped with a Mali-G720 Immortalis MP12 GPU.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 March 2024 14:57 IST
iQoo Pad 2 May Launch Soon; Key Features Tipped

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Pad 2 is said to succeed the iQoo Pad (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQoo Pad 2 could be a rebrand of the Vivo Pad 3 Pro
  • Neither models have been officially confirmed yet
  • The iQoo Pad 2 is tipped to have a large LCD screen
Advertisement

iQoo Pad 2 may be introduced in the markets later this year as a successor to the iQoo Pad, which was unveiled in China in May 2023. The model has not yet been confirmed by the company but leaks about the tablet have surfaced online. A tipster has suggested some key features that the purported device may be equipped with. It has also been tipped to be a rebadged version of a rumoured Vivo tablet. The two tablets are expected to share some similar key specifications. 

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested in a Weibo post that the iQoo Pad 2 could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC paired with a Mali-G720 Immortalis MP12 GPU. The tablet is also expected to get a large LCD screen, similar to the older iQoo Pad model which has a 12.1-inch 144Hz 2.8K LCD panel. 

The tipster also added that the iQoo Pad 2, possibly carrying the model number PA2473, is expected to be a remodelled version of the Vivo Pad 3 Pro tablet, according to a MySmartPrice report. The Vivo Pad 3 Pro is likely to launch alongside the anticipated Vivo X Fold 3 series, which is said to launch with a base Vivo X Fold 3 and a Vivo X Fold 3 Pro model.

The Vivo Pad 3 Pro is also expected to feature a 12.95-inch display with a resolution of 3,096 x 2,064 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The purported Vivo Pad 3 Pro may also be backed by an 11500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It is also expected to sport a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Vivo is also expected to introduce a base Vivo Pad 3 model in the second half of 2024. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Pad

iQOO Pad

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x1968 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android Android 13
Storage 512GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10,000mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo Pad 2, iQoo Pad 2 launch, iQoo Pad 2 specifications, iQoo Pad, iQoo, Vivo Pad 3 Pro, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi SU7 Deliveries Set to Begin in China Amid Brutal Price War
Apple's Latest Patent Application Reveals New Touchscreen iMac Design for Artists With Wireless Charging Station
iQoo Pad 2 May Launch Soon; Key Features Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z9 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC Goes Official in India
  2. Vivo T3 5G India Launch Teased, Specifications Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Mentions Pixel 8a on Company Support Page; Launch Expected Soon
  5. Xiaomi 14: Good Things Come in Small Packages
  6. Apple Watch Series 9 Now Available in India at Under Rs. 33,000: See Deal
  7. Infinix Note 40 Series Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked Online
  8. Apple is Already Working on a MacBook Pro Powered By an M4 Chip: Gurman
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X100s Specifications, Colour Options Leak; Said to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Chip
  2. Apple Watch Series 9 Price in India Temporarily Drops Under Rs. 33,000 on Flipkart: See Deal
  3. Sony Hints at 'Super Fungible Tokens' in Latest Patent Application: All You Need to Know
  4. Detective Dotson, a Mystery-Adventure 2D Platformer Game for PC, Announced by Masala Games
  5. Apple's Latest Patent Application Reveals New Touchscreen iMac Design for Artists With Wireless Charging Station
  6. Infinix Note 40, Note 40 Pro 4G Price, Renders Leaked; Note 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Certification Sites
  7. Apple to Launch New iPad Pro, iPad Air Models Soon; AirPods Pro Could Get New Feature, Says Report
  8. iQoo Pad 2 May Launch Soon; Key Features Tipped
  9. Xiaomi SU7 Deliveries Set to Begin in China Amid Brutal Price War
  10. Apple is Reportedly Experimenting With an AI-Powered Ad Performance Tool
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »