iQoo Pad 2 May Launch Soon; Key Features Tipped

iQoo Pad 2 may be introduced in the markets later this year as a successor to the iQoo Pad, which was unveiled in China in May 2023. The model has not yet been confirmed by the company but leaks about the tablet have surfaced online. A tipster has suggested some key features that the purported device may be equipped with. It has also been tipped to be a rebadged version of a rumoured Vivo tablet. The two tablets are expected to share some similar key specifications.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested in a Weibo post that the iQoo Pad 2 could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC paired with a Mali-G720 Immortalis MP12 GPU. The tablet is also expected to get a large LCD screen, similar to the older iQoo Pad model which has a 12.1-inch 144Hz 2.8K LCD panel.

The tipster also added that the iQoo Pad 2, possibly carrying the model number PA2473, is expected to be a remodelled version of the Vivo Pad 3 Pro tablet, according to a MySmartPrice report. The Vivo Pad 3 Pro is likely to launch alongside the anticipated Vivo X Fold 3 series, which is said to launch with a base Vivo X Fold 3 and a Vivo X Fold 3 Pro model.

The Vivo Pad 3 Pro is also expected to feature a 12.95-inch display with a resolution of 3,096 x 2,064 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The purported Vivo Pad 3 Pro may also be backed by an 11500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It is also expected to sport a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Vivo is also expected to introduce a base Vivo Pad 3 model in the second half of 2024. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

