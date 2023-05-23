Technology News
iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro With 6.78-Inch 1.5K Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

The iQoo Neo 8 series is available in storage variants of up to 512GB.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2023 19:22 IST
iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro With 6.78-Inch 1.5K Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

iQoo Neo 8 series models are offered in Night Rock, Match Point and Surf colour options

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 8 and iQoo Neo 8 Pro preorders start on May 23
  • The models come with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • The phones run Android 13 OS with Origin OS 3.0 on top

iQoo Neo 8 series was launched in China on Tuesday. The series includes the base iQoo Neo 8 and the iQoo Neo 8 Pro variants. The handsets are offered in three colour variants. The smartphones sport 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED displays with 144Hz refresh rate. They run Android 13 OS with Origin OS 3.0 on top. The phones are backed by 5,000mAh batteries that offer 120W fast charging support. Both handsets also support 5G and get Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro price, availability

The base 12GB + 256GB variant of the iQoo Neo 8 is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,300). Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB and the 16GB + 512GB variants are marked at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,800) and CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,400), respectively. 

On the other hand, the 16GB + 256GB and the 16GB + 512GB variants of the iQoo Neo 8 Pro have a market price of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,700) and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,300), respectively. 

Both the iQoo Neo 8 phones are offered in three colour variants - Night Rock, Match Point, and Surf. The phones go on sale starting May 31, and pre-orders for the models opened on May 23.

iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro specifications, features

The iQoo Neo 8 and iQoo Neo 8 Pro sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800 x 1260 pixels) AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming. The Pro model comes with slightly curved edges.

The base iQoo Neo 8 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno GPU, while the Neo 8 Pro is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset paired with Immortalis-G715 GPU. The series come equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. They run Android 13 OS with Origin OS 3.0 on top.

For optics, the iQoo Neo 8 features a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a bokeh lens, while the iQoo Neo 8 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866V main sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Both models sport a 16-megapixel front camera sensor housed in centre-aligned hole-punch slots at the top of the display.

Both handsets offer a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The iQoo Neo 8 and Neo 8 Pro come with USB Type-C charging ports and in-display fingerprint sensors. They support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and NFC connectivity.

The Match Point (red) variant of the iQoo Neo 8 series comes with a leatherback finish and is, therefore, thicker in size. The Night Rock and Surf variants of the vanilla iQoo Neo 8 weigh 194.6 grams and measure 164.72mm x 77mm x 8.36mm in size. The Match Point variant of the iQoo Neo 8 weighs 189.5 grams and measures 164.72mm x 77mm x 8.53mm in size.

Meanwhile, the Night Rock and Surf variants of the iQoo Neo 8 Pro weigh 196.9 grams, whereas the Match Point variant weighs 192.3 grams. The Pro models share size specifications with the base variant.

iQOO Neo 8 Pro

iQOO Neo 8 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
iQOO Neo 8

iQOO Neo 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Comments

iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro, iQoo Neo 8 Series, iQoo Neo 8 specifications, iQoo Neo 8 pro specifications, iQoo, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
