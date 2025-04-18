Lenovo was previously reported to be working on a new gaming tablet with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Besides leaks and rumours, we now have official confirmation that a new Legion-series tablet will be introduced in China soon. It is the 4th gen variant of the Lenovo Legion Y700 and will be a successor to the Legion Y700 (2025). Although key specifications of the upcoming tablet have not yet been officially revealed, several tipsters have suggested some of the expected features.

Lenovo Legion Y700 4th Gen Tablet Launch: All We Know

The 4th gen Lenovo Legion Y700 tablet will launch in China in May, the company confirmed in a Weibo post. It will be accompanied by the Lenovo Legion AIPC Y9000P 2025 Supreme Edition, the company added. Both the upcoming tablet and laptop are teased to offer AI-backed features.

Lenovo is gearing up to hold an AI-focused conference in China on May 7. The tablet may be revealed at this event or later in the month.

In a teaser video, the 4th gen Lenovo Legion Y700 tablet is shown with a slightly different design from the existing 3rd gen tablet, that is the Legion Y700 (2025). While the older model carries a dual rear camera unit, the upcoming variant appears to have a single rear camera. It is shown in black and white options, similar to the current model.

Previous leaks suggested that the upcoming Lenovo Legion tablet will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, an 8.8-inch Huaxing LCD screen, dual X-axis vibration motors, and a dual speaker system. Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) now adds that the tablet is expected to get a 3K resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The tablet is tipped to pack a battery with a capacity between 7,000 and 8,000mAh.

Notably, the current Lenovo Legion Y700 (2025) tablet has an 8.8-inch (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and a 6,550mAh battery.

