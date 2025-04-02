Lenovo unveiled the Legion Y700 (2025) gaming tablet in China in September 2024 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The company is now expected to be working on a new high-end model that could launch soon. A tipster has leaked the chipset and display details of the purported tablet on Weibo. The tablet could be aimed at gamers, as it is equipped with the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm. It will pack a bigger battery and sport a slimmer build than the existing Legion tablet. The tipster has also leaked the probable launch timeline of the high-end tablet.

Lenovo's High-End Tablet Said to Feature Dual Speaker Setup

A Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that Lenovo is expected to introduce a new Legion series tablet soon. While we don't know whether this will be a Legion-branded tablet, the leaker states that the device is expected to sport an 8.8-inch Huaxing LCD screen with an "ultra-high" refresh rate.

The purported Lenovo tablet is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm. It is said to come with a larger battery and thinner body than the current Lenovo Legion Y700 (2025). That model carries a 6,550mAh battery, weighs 350g and has a 7.79mm thick profile. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The tipster further claims that the upcoming Lenovo tablet will be equipped with dual X-axis vibration motors and a dual speaker setup. Other specifications of the tablet are still under wraps, but could surface online in the coming weeks.

Replying to a comment under the Weibo post, the tipster claimed that the anticipated Lenovo tablet may launch in Q2 2025. Therefore, we may expect the gaming tablet to break cover by June.

Notably, the Lenovo Legion Y700 (2025) comes with an 8.8-inch (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The Crystal Black variant of the tablet is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 12GB+256GB storage configuration.