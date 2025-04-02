Technology News
English Edition

Lenovo Tipped to Launch High-End Gaming Tablet With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Lenovo's purported tablet is said to arrive with an 8.8-inch LCD screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 2 April 2025 19:25 IST
Lenovo Tipped to Launch High-End Gaming Tablet With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Y700 (2025) was launched in September 2024

Highlights
  • The purported Lenovo tablet may launch in China by June
  • The rumoured device is expected to be a gaming tablet
  • The Lenovo tablet is tipped to have a battery larger than 6,550mAh
Advertisement

Lenovo unveiled the Legion Y700 (2025) gaming tablet in China in September 2024 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The company is now expected to be working on a new high-end model that could launch soon. A tipster has leaked the chipset and display details of the purported tablet on Weibo. The tablet could be aimed at gamers, as it is equipped with the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm. It will pack a bigger battery and sport a slimmer build than the existing Legion tablet. The tipster has also leaked the probable launch timeline of the high-end tablet.

Lenovo's High-End Tablet Said to Feature Dual Speaker Setup

A Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that Lenovo is expected to introduce a new Legion series tablet soon. While we don't know whether this will be a Legion-branded tablet, the leaker states that the device is expected to sport an 8.8-inch Huaxing LCD screen with an "ultra-high" refresh rate.

The purported Lenovo tablet is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm. It is said to come with a larger battery and thinner body than the current Lenovo Legion Y700 (2025). That model carries a 6,550mAh battery, weighs 350g and has a 7.79mm thick profile. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The tipster further claims that the upcoming Lenovo tablet will be equipped with dual X-axis vibration motors and a dual speaker setup. Other specifications of the tablet are still under wraps, but could surface online in the coming weeks.

Replying to a comment under the Weibo post, the tipster claimed that the anticipated Lenovo tablet may launch in Q2 2025. Therefore, we may expect the gaming tablet to break cover by June.

Notably, the Lenovo Legion Y700 (2025) comes with an 8.8-inch (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The Crystal Black variant of the tablet is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 12GB+256GB storage configuration.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y700, Lenovo Tablet
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Solana Policy Institute Launched in Washington DC; Kristin Smith Named President

Related Stories

Lenovo Tipped to Launch High-End Gaming Tablet With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Alleged Live Renders Leaked Online
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched in India
  3. iQOO Z10X India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  4. Vivo V50e India Launch Date, Camera Details Revealed
  5. Lava Bold 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India With This Price Tag
  6. Ghibli Effect: ChatGPT Usage Hits Record After Rollout of Viral Feature
  7. macOS Sequoia 15.4 Update Fixes Several Flaws, Adds Redesigned Mail App
  8. Researchers Claim OpenAI Trained Its AI Models on Copyrighted Content
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Online Store Begins Accepting USDC via Crypto.com Pay in Singapore
  2. Microsoft Uses Security Copilot to Identify 20 Flaws in Open-Source Bootloaders
  3. Lenovo Tipped to Launch High-End Gaming Tablet With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  4. Solana Policy Institute Launched in Washington DC; Kristin Smith Named President
  5. Lumio Vision Smart TVs to Launch in India on April 10; Amazon Availability Announced
  6. OpenAI Trained AI Models on Copyrighted O'Reilly Media Books, Researchers Claim
  7. Garmin Vivoactive 6 With Smart Wake Alarm, Up to 11 Days Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  8. Google Updating Gmail to Allow Enterprise Users to Send End-to-End Encrypted Emails Across Platforms
  9. HMD 130 Music, HMD 150 Music With 2W Speaker, UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Acer Predator QD-OLED Gaming Monitors With Up to 4K OLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »