Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch a Smart Home Display With homeOS Next Year

Apple is said to also be working on a higher-end version of the smart display, which would be attached to a robotic limb.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 September 2024 13:12 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The device will reportedly arrive with Apple Intelligence features

  • This device could be the rumoured HomePod with an LCD screen
  • The tabletop device was reportedly spotted with the codename J490
  • Apple’s new device is said to be priced at $1,000 (roughly Rs. 83,740)
Apple has been rumoured to be working on its smart home category for quite some time now. Now, a new report claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant might launch a new tabletop smart display device with smart home functionality next year. The device is said to be part of a series, where the higher-end variant will come with a robotic limb. The launch date for the more expensive device is currently not known. Both devices will reportedly be integrated with Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Smart Home Display

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed in his Power On newsletter that Apple is looking to enter the smart home segment with new devices. The company already has its HomePod in the segment, however, it has not seen much popularity. To reinvent the space, the tech giant is reportedly taking the help of robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and a new operating system.

According to the report, Apple is working on two tabletop devices, and each would feature a smart display. The high-end variant is said to come with a robotic limb whose purpose is currently unknown. It is also said to feature a giant iPad-like display.

The report mentioned more information about the lower-end device. The device is said to feature a smart display that can be used for FaceTime and controlling home appliances. The device reportedly has an internal code name of J595. It is not clear whether the device will also feature a robotic appendage.

As per Gurman, the device could be launched next year. However, it is not clear whether it will be introduced in early 2025 or later in the year. The price is said to be $1,000 (roughly Rs. 83,740) or more. The most interesting development is that Apple is reportedly working on a new operating system dubbed homeOS to run these devices and its existing smart home lineup including HomePod and HomePod mini. The basis for the OS is said to be tvOS, which powers the Apple TV.

Further, it is said that the new smart home devices with integrated displays will also feature Apple Intelligence. It is unclear how the tech giant wants to incorporate AI features into the device. However, the lower-end device is said to be able to run apps such as Calendar, Notes, and Home. The device will also be able to run smart home appliances and act as the central hub for it.

