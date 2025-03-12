Lenovo has unveiled the Tab K9 and Tab One, which have similar designs and features. However, the company has not yet confirmed their price and availability details. Although they are almost identical, the brand could launch both models in different markets. The Lenovo Tab K9 comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 5,100mAh battery with support for 20W wired charging. It carries a 2-megapixel selfie shooter and an 8-megapixel main rear camera unit. The Lenovo Tab One has similar specifications.

Lenovo Tab K9, Tab One Key Features, Specifications

The Lenovo Tab K9 sports an 8-7-inch HD (800 x 1,340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 480nits peak brightness level, a 5:3 aspect ratio and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It supports 64GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage and up to 1TB external storage via a microSD card. It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Lenovo Tab K9 is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 2-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It carries a dual speaker unit with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou and a USB Type-C port. The tablet also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot.

The Lenovo Tab K9 packs a 5,100mAh battery with 20W wired charging support. It is claimed to offer up to 12.5 hours of online video streaming on a single charge. The tablet measures 211 x 124.8 x 8.5mm in size and weighs 320g.

The Lenovo Tab One comes with identical specifications as the Tab K9. The Tab One option will be bundled with customisable case options like clear, folio, and bumper cases. Both models are available in Luna Grey and Seafoam Green shades.