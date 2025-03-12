Technology News
Lenovo Tab K9 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Unveiled; Tab One With Similar Features Teased

Lenovo Tab K9 carries an 8-megapixel rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 March 2025 14:29 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Tab K9 comes in Luna Grey and Seafoam Green colour options

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab K9 sports an 8-7-inch HD IPS LCD screen with 60Hz refresh rate
  • Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C port
  • The Lenovo Tab K9 supports 20W wired charging
Lenovo has unveiled the Tab K9 and Tab One, which have similar designs and features. However, the company has not yet confirmed their price and availability details. Although they are almost identical, the brand could launch both models in different markets. The Lenovo Tab K9 comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 5,100mAh battery with support for 20W wired charging. It carries a 2-megapixel selfie shooter and an 8-megapixel main rear camera unit. The Lenovo Tab One has similar specifications.

Lenovo Tab K9, Tab One Key Features, Specifications

The Lenovo Tab K9 sports an 8-7-inch HD (800 x 1,340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 480nits peak brightness level, a 5:3 aspect ratio and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It supports 64GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage and up to 1TB external storage via a microSD card. It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Lenovo Tab K9 is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 2-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It carries a dual speaker unit with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou and a USB Type-C port. The tablet also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot.

The Lenovo Tab K9 packs a 5,100mAh battery with 20W wired charging support. It is claimed to offer up to 12.5 hours of online video streaming on a single charge. The tablet measures 211 x 124.8 x 8.5mm in size and weighs 320g.

The Lenovo Tab One comes with identical specifications as the Tab K9. The Tab One option will be bundled with customisable case options like clear, folio, and bumper cases. Both models are available in Luna Grey and Seafoam Green shades.

Lenovo Tab K9

Lenovo Tab K9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 800x1340 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 14
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
Further reading: Lenovo Tab K9, Lenovo Tab K9 features, Lenovo Tab K9 specifications, Lenovo Tab One, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Suggests New Camera Interface and Zoom Options
Samsung Reportedly Developing First-Party Controllers for Project Moohan Android XR Headset
