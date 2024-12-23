Lenovo Idea Tab Pro and three other models could be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, according to a report. The Chinese company is said to be planning several announcements for the world's biggest technology showcase which kicks off on January 7 in Las Vegas. Some of its offerings, such as the purported Lenovo Legion Tab 8.8 (Gen 3) and the Yoga Tab Plus are reported to be rebranded versions of the tablets already sold by the company in China.

Notably, this development comes amidst rumours that the Chinese company could unveil the world's first laptop with a rollable screen at the technology showcase.

Lenovo at CES 2025

In a report, 91Mobiles shared renders of four purported tablets that could be launched by Lenovo at CES 2025. The publication details that Lenovo Idea Tab Pro will debut as a premium model and a successor to the Lenovo Tab P12. It may feature an anti-glare screen with a 3K resolution, stylus support, and Easy Jot capabilities. The purported device is speculated to be equipped with a JBL-branded quad speaker setup and deliver up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. Further, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro may also get support for artificial intelligence (AI) features such as Circle to Search and Gemini.

Another device that could be launched at CES 2025 is Lenovo Legion Tab 8.8, Gen 3. The report suggests it may debut as a gaming-centric tablet with features such as an 8.8-inch QHD+ display and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Lenovo Legion Y700, which was launched in China earlier this year.

The Yoga Tab Plus series will also reportedly be brought back to life at the technology showcase next year. Renders suggest that the purported device may come with a rear dual camera setup, thin bezels, stylus support, and a teal colourway. The Yoga Tab Plus could be a rebranded version of the Yoga Pad Pro, which is currently available in China.

Finally, the last model that is reported to make its debut at CES 2025 is said to be a budget model. While specifications remain unknown, the purported tablet may come with multiple case options, including a kid-friendly case with stylus support.

