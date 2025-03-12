Technology News
Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Suggests New Camera Interface and Zoom Options

Pixel 9a hands-on video leak shows the phone in a black matte finish.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 March 2025 14:27 IST
Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Suggests New Camera Interface and Zoom Options

Photo Credit: X/ @Sudhanshu1414

Pixel 9a is seen with a pill-shaped camera housing in previous leaks

  • Pixel 9a is likely to run on the Tensor G4 processor
  • The Pixel 9a features a flat back with a matte finish
  • It boasts Google logo in the center
Pixel 9a is expected to launch soon, and we have already seen leaks about the specification, pricing and pre-order dates of Google's next mid-range phone. Now, a new hands-on has video emerged online, giving us a look at the device's design. The footage shows the phone in a black shade with a slightly-flushed camera island at the rear. The new video doesn't provide any new details about the Pixel 9a, but it hints at the phone's camera interface and zoom capabilities.

A 1.44-minute video posted by YouTuber Alexis Garza gives us a detailed look at the alleged Pixel 9a. The video shows a matte black model, which is likely to be marketed as Obsidian. In the video, the YouTuber is seen using the phone to shoot a wrestling event. It shows the phone's camera interface and suggests three zoom options — 0.5x, 1x, and 2x.

The video shows the Pixel 9a with pill-shaped flushed rear camera bump which we've seen in previous leaks. The camera unit is arranged horizontally in the back panel and the Google logo is also visible on the rear panel. It has a hole-punch display design as well.

Google Pixel 9a Launch Date, Price and Specifications (Rumoured)

Google will reportedly reveal the Pixel 9a on March 19 and pre-orders could open on the same day. It is expected to go on sale on March 26. It is tipped to cost GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 55,000) in the UK and $499 (roughly Rs. 43,000) in the US for the base variant with 128GB storage.

As per past leaks, the Pixel 9a will sport a 6.28-inch display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is likely to run on the Tensor G4 processor, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will reportedly boast a dual rear camera unit including a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is said to ship with Android 15. It is expected to have an IP68 rated build.

The Pixel 9a is rumoured to pack a 5,100mAh battery with 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging support.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
