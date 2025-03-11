Lenovo Idea Tab Pro confirmed to launch in india soon. The Chinese tech brand is teasing the arrival of its new Android tablet through its India website. It will go on sale in the country through Amazon. Lenovo unveiled the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro during the CES 2025. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor and offers a 12.7-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet packs a 10,200mAh battery and includes a JBL-branded quad speaker setup.

Lenovo has listed the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with a coming soon tag on its India website. The listing doesn't specify the exact launch date, but buyers of the tablet are assured to get up to Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus in addition to the exchange value of the old device. The Lenovo Tab Pen Plus stylus is included with the device. Users will also have the option to bundle in a detachable keyboard with the tablet.

Amazon has also created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of the Idea Tab Pro. It is confirmed to include Google Gemini and Circle to Search with Google features. It will be available in a Luna Grey colourway.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Price, Specifications

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro was initially announced in January this year during CES 2025. The company previously confirmed that it will be available sometime in April with a starting price tag of $349.99 (roughly Rs. 30,000).

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro runs on Android 14 and has a 12.7-inch 3K (1,840x2,944 ) LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate and 273ppi pixel density. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset alongside 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It boasts an 8-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus. It includes quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

For connectivity, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass and Galileo. Accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, hall sensor and RGB sensor are the sensors available on the tablet. It has a fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports face unlock feature. It carries a 10,200mAh battery that supports 45W charging.

