Technology News
English Edition

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Amazon

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro boasts a 12.7-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2025 14:11 IST
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Amazon

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro carries a 10,200mAh battery that supports 45W charging

Highlights
  • Lenovo has not shared the exact launch date yet
  • Lenovo Idea Tab Pro was initially announced in January this year
  • It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor
Advertisement

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro confirmed to launch in india soon. The Chinese tech brand is teasing the arrival of its new Android tablet through its India website. It will go on sale in the country through Amazon. Lenovo unveiled the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro during the CES 2025. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor and offers a 12.7-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet packs a 10,200mAh battery and includes a JBL-branded quad speaker setup.

Lenovo has listed the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with a coming soon tag on its India website. The listing doesn't specify the exact launch date, but buyers of the tablet are assured to get up to Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus in addition to the exchange value of the old device. The Lenovo Tab Pen Plus stylus is included with the device. Users will also have the option to bundle in a detachable keyboard with the tablet.

Amazon has also created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of the Idea Tab Pro. It is confirmed to include Google Gemini and Circle to Search with Google features. It will be available in a Luna Grey colourway.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Price, Specifications 

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro was initially announced in January this year during CES 2025. The company previously confirmed that it will be available sometime in April with a starting price tag of $349.99 (roughly Rs. 30,000). 

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro runs on Android 14 and has a 12.7-inch 3K (1,840x2,944 ) LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate and 273ppi pixel density. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset alongside 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It boasts an 8-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus. It includes quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

For connectivity, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass and Galileo. Accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, hall sensor and RGB sensor are the sensors available on the tablet. It has a fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports face unlock feature. It carries a 10,200mAh battery that supports 45W charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Price, Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Specifications, Lenovo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Apple's iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 Updates to Arrive With 'Dramatic' Redesign: Report
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Amazon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debut in India: Price
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56 and Moto G86 Price, Other Details Leaked
  5. iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 to Arrive With 'Dramatic' Redesign: Report
  6. iQOO Z10 Series Launch Timeline, Key Features Surface Online
  7. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Reportedly Debut With Android 15-Based XOS 15
  8. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Display and Battery Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Thailand Approves USDT and USDC for Crypto Trading and Banking Settlements
  2. Airtel Partners Elon Musk’s SpaceX to Bring Starlink Satellite Communications Services to India
  3. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Will Reportedly Launch on PS5 in April, Pre-Orders to Open Soon
  4. Sudowrite Launches Muse AI Model That Can Generate Narrative-Driven Fiction
  5. Apple Discontinues M3-Powered MacBook Air, M2-Powered iPad Air and Other Devices
  6. Oppo Reno 13 5G Sky Blue Colour Variant Launched in India in New RAM and Storage Option
  7. iQOO Neo 10R With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset, 6,400mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. India Added 4.7 Million Web3 Developers in 2024, Set to Surpass US: Hashed Emergent
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Series Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »