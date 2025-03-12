Technology News
Samsung Reportedly Developing First-Party Controllers for Project Moohan Android XR Headset

Samsung's Project Moohan Android XR headset will reportedly offer precise controls for gamers, via the company's first-party motion controllers.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 12 March 2025 12:44 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung announced Project Moohan in December 2024

  • Samsung's Project Moohan headset may offer support for motion controllers
  • The wearable headset is expected to launch in the second half of 2025
  • Project Moohan will run on Google's Android XR operating system
Samsung is reportedly developing new motion controllers for Project Moohan, the company's first Android XR headset. Like the Apple Vision Pro, which is already commercially available, Samsung's prototype supports hand-based gestures. However, the South Korean tech conglomerate is also said to be working on dedicated controllers that could offer improved accuracy while using the headset, for users who want to play games or use specific apps that require an external controller. Samsung's first-party controllers will reportedly be optional and sold separately.

Dedicated Controllers for Project Moohan Could Deliver Improved Accuracy

According to a SamMobile report, the company is working on new first-party motion controllers for its Project Moohan headset. The publication says it discovered "references" to a controller with the model number ET-OI610, but there's no mention of whether it was found in code, marketing materials, or other sources.

The report also states that the first-party controllers might not be included with Project Moohan. If the claim is accurate, then Samsung could introduce optional controller support on its Android XR headset. The company showed off the prototype at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, when it launched the Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones. It was also showcased at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025).

The Project Moohan XR headset will offer support for multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, according to the company. A teaser shown at the Galaxy Unpacked event suggests that users will be able to control the headset with their hands, eyes, and using voice commands. It will run on Google's new Android XR operating system.

While the Apple Vision Pro currently offers support for standard third party controllers, an earlier report states that Apple will update the Vision Pro with support for Sony's PS VR2 motion controllers later this year. Support for Sony's motion controllers is expected to arrive as part of an upcoming visionOS update.

Further reading: Samsung, Project Moohan
David Delima
David Delima
