Moto Pad 60 Neo India Launch Date, Key Features and Flipkart Availability Announced

Moto Pad 60 Neo will pack a 7,040mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 September 2025 16:03 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Pad 60 Neo will ship with a Moto Pen in the box

Highlights
  • Moto Pad 60 Neo will feature an 11-inch 90Hz 2.5K display
  • It will support Smart Connect features like Cross Control, File Transfer
  • The Moto Pad 60 Neo will get quad Dolby Atmos speakers
Moto Pad 60 Neo is set to arrive in India soon. The company announced the launch date of the tablet and revealed its key features. The tablet will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 7,040mAh battery, an 11-inch 2.5K display and quad speakers backed by Dolby Atmos. It will support Smart Connect features and be compatible with the Moto Pen, which will ship in the box. Notably, the laptop will join the Moto Pad 60 Pro, which was unveiled in the country in April.

Moto Pad 60 Neo India Launch: All We Know

The Moto Pad 60 Neo will launch in India on September 12, at 12pm IST, the company revealed in an X post. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. In the promotional images, the tablet appears in a dual-tone green variant with a rear camera sensor. 

The Moto Pad 60 Neo will feature an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be compatible with the Moto Pen, which offers tilt support, low latency, Bluetooth auto-connect and 4,096 levels of pressure. 

A Flipkart microsite for the upcoming tablet reveals that the Moto Pad 60 Neo will measure 6.9mm in thickness and weigh 490g. It is claimed to be the slimmest and lightest tablet with 5G connectivity support. The tablet will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G-supported SoC. It will support Motorola's Smart Connect features like Cross Control and File Transfer.

Motorola equips the Moto Pad 60 Neo with a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos. The tablet will pack a 7,040mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Both the charger and the Moto Pen will ship in the box. 

Notably, the Moto Pad 60 Pro costs Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999 in India for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively. It features a 12.7-inch 144Hz 3K LTPS LCD screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC, a 13-megapixel rear and an 8-megapixel front camera. The tablet also carries quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging, Smart Connect features and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It measures 6.9mm thick and weighs 615g.

Moto Pad 60 Pro

Moto Pad 60 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1840x2944 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10200mAh
