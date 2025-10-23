Redmi Watch 6 was launched in China on Thursday alongside the Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max handsets. It features a large 2.07-inch AMOLED colour display with 432×514 resolution, 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, 2000 nits peak brightness, and support for Always-On Display. The watch offers over 150 sports modes, multidimensional health tracking, 5ATM water resistance, a 550mAh battery with up to 24 days of usage time in battery saver mode, and supports Bluetooth, NFC, and intelligent device interconnection.

Redmi Watch 6 Price, Availability

Redmi Watch 6 price in China is set at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 7,400). It comes in three colourways: Blue Moon Silver, Elegant Black, and Misty Blue (translated from Chinese). Customers in China can purchase the smartwatch via the Xiaomi China e-store.

Redmi Watch 6 Features, Specifications

The new Redmi Watch 6 sports a 2.07-inch AMOLED colour screen with a 2.5D slightly curved glass cover. It offers a resolution of 432×514 pixels, an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio with 2mm ultra-narrow edges, and peak brightness of 2000 nits. The display supports a 60Hz refresh rate, a wide field of view, and a colour always-on display (AOD). Users can operate the watch via full-screen touch and customise dials, including portrait options.

The smartwatch runs on Xiaomi Surge OS 3 with the Super Island interface. It supports smart device interconnection and can act as a controller through the new Converged Device Centre. Redmi Watch 6 allows intelligent car control and supports multiple apps for entertainment and daily tasks. Users can also respond quickly to messages with WeChat quick replies, voice replies, emoticons, and quick message options.

Redmi Watch 6 offers more than 150 sports modes, with six automatically recognised. It provides multi-dimensional health tracking, including heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), sleep monitoring, and stress tracking. Sensors include an optical heart rate sensor capable of underwater detection, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an ambient light sensor, and a geomagnetic sensor. The watch also features upgraded dual L1 GNSS antennas supporting BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS.

The watch supports Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC. It has a 5ATM water resistance rating, allowing use in swimming and shallow water, though it is not suitable for hot showers, saunas, or deep diving. Redmi Watch 6 also features dual-button interaction for precise control.

Redmi Watch 6 packs a 550mAh lithium-ion polymer battery, claiming to offer up to 12 days of regular use and up to 24 days in battery saving mode. It uses a linear vibration motor with over 20 vibration types. The watch is slim and lightweight at 9.9mm thickness, weighing 31g without the strap. Its build includes a high-strength aluminium alloy integrated middle frame, a stainless steel crown, and a fibre-reinforced polymer, along with a dual-button design for quick interaction.

