Honor Magic 8 Lite Key Specifications Revealed via Product Listings, Could Launch Soon

Honor Magic 8 Lite is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2025 18:36 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 8 Lite will succeed the Honor Magic 7 Lite

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 8 Lite could launch soon
  • It could be launched in a Midnight Black colour option
  • Honor Magic 8 Lite is expected to get a 16-megapixel front-facing camera
Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro were recently launched in China with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Now, a third model, the purported Honor Magic 8 Lite, is expected to join the lineup soon. While Honor hasn't confirmed the presence of a third model in the Magic 8 series, a new handset has surfaced online, along with some of its key specifications. The Honor Magic 8 Lite is expected to feature a 6.79-inch AMOLED display. It could run on a Snapdragon chipset and carry a 7,500mAh battery.

Honor Magic 8 Lite Specifications (Expected)

Listings for the rumoured Honor Magic 8 Lite (via Xpertpick) on product database platform Icecat reveal some of its key specifications. As per the listing, the dual SIM (nano+eSIM) handset runs on MagicOS 9.0 and features a 6.79-inch flat 1.5K AMOLED display. 

The Honor Magic 8 Lite appears to have a Snapdragon chipset, along with 8GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. It is listed with a dual rear camera unit, including a 108-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It is shown to have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

As per the listing, the connectivity options available on the Honor Magic 8 Lite include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, gyroscope, gravity sensor, and proximity sensor. It is also expected to feature a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The listing shows the Honor Magic 8 Lite with a 7,500mAh battery. It could measure 161.9×76.1×7.76mm and weigh 189g. It is listed in a single Midnight Black colour option.

The Honor Magic 8 Lite could debut as the third entrant in the company's new Magic series. The Honor Magic 8 and Honor Magic 8 Pro were launched in the Chinese market earlier this month. They run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. 

Both Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro have a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. They offer IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. They shipped with MagicOS 10 based on Android 16 and have triple rear camera units led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Honor Magic 8 Pro houses a 7,200mAh battery, while the Magic 8 model features a slightly smaller 7,000mAh battery.

The Honor Magic 8 Lite is rumoured to be a modified version of the Honor X9d, which is available in select markets. It will arrive as the successor to the Honor Magic 7 Lite.

