Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Moto Pad 60 Pro With 12.7 Inch LCD Screen, Quad JBL Speakers Launched in India: Price, Features

Moto Pad 60 Pro With 12.7-Inch LCD Screen, Quad JBL Speakers Launched in India: Price, Features

Moto Pad 60 Pro comes with a Moto Pen Pro in the box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 April 2025 15:10 IST
Moto Pad 60 Pro With 12.7-Inch LCD Screen, Quad JBL Speakers Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Pad 60 Pro is offered in a single Pantone Bronze Green shade

Highlights
  • Moto Pad 60 Pro comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera
  • The tablet runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box
  • The Moto Pad 60 Pro is backed by a 10,200mAh battery
Advertisement

Motorola introduced the Moto Pad 60 Pro tablet alongside the Moto Book 60 laptop in India on Thursday. The tablet comes with a 12.7-inch LCD screen and a quad JBL speaker system. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Moto Pad 60 Pro ships with Android 14 and is bundled with a Moto Pen Pro in the box. Notably, the company unveiled the Edge 60 Stylus handset with an inbuilt stylus earlier this week.

Moto Pad 60 Pro Price in India, Availability

Moto Pad 60 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 28,999. The tablet will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Motorola India website and select retail stores, starting April 23. It is offered in a single Pantone Bronze Green shade.

Moto Pad 60 Pro Features, Specifications

The Moto Pad 60 Pro sports a 12.7-inch 3K (2,944x1,840 pixels) LTPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 273ppi pixel density, 400 nits peak brightness level alongside TÜV Rheinland low blue light and flicker-free certifications. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC with an integrated ARM G615 MC5 GPU. The tablet supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM as well as 128GB UFS 3.1 and 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It comes with support for memory expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card. The tablet runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Moto Pad 60 Pro comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash unit and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet has an IP52 dust and splash-resistant rating. It supports Smart Connect, which allows users to connect to and cross-control a PC.

The Moto Pad 60 Pro is backed by a 10,200mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The tablet measures 291.8 x 189.1 x 6.9mm in size and weighs 615g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto Pad 60 Pro

Moto Pad 60 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1840x2944 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10200mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto Pad 60 Pro, Moto Pad 60 Pro Price in India, Moto Pad 60 Pro India Launch, Moto Pad 60 Pro Features, Motorola, Moto
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PS5 Slim Models Discounted in Sony's 'Summer Sale' Offer: See Price
Moto Pad 60 Pro With 12.7-Inch LCD Screen, Quad JBL Speakers Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
  2. Samsung Allegedly Reveals Entire Release Schedule of One UI 7 Update
  3. Vivo T4 5G Confirmed to Get 7,300mAh Battery, Bypass Charging Support
  4. Moto Pad 60 Pro With 12.7-Inch Display, Quad JBL Speakers Launched in India
  5. Latest OTT Releases: When and What to Watch this Weekend
  6. Moto Book 60 With 2.8K Display, Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Launched in India
  7. Gigabyte Launches GeForce RTX 5060 Series GPUs With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor GT Pro Set to Launch on April 23; Colour Options, Design Teased
  2. Itel A95 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Google Expanding Gemini Live with Camera and Screen Share Features to All Android Devices
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset, 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera, More
  5. CMF Phone 2 Pro Confirmed to Come With Transparent Protective Cover In-The-Box
  6. OpenAI o3 and o4-Mini AI Models With Visual Reasoning Capabilities Released
  7. Google to Help Android App Developers Identify Excessive Battery Drain With New Android Vitals Metric
  8. Oppo A5 Pro 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked; Price, Expected Specifications
  9. Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5060 Series GPUs With Nvidia Blackwell RTX Architecture, DLSS 4 Launched
  10. Apple’s Foldable iPhone Tipped to Have a Hole-Punch Display and Skip Face ID
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »