ChatGPT's Voice Mode Could Soon Support Rich Content Including Links, Maps: Report

The voice mode on ChatGPT currently displays a full-screen interface with optional support for captions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2025 19:39 IST
ChatGPT's Voice Mode Could Soon Support Rich Content Including Links, Maps: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

At present, users can’t view rich content like links, maps, or weather within voice mode

Highlights
  • OpenAI has been announcing major upgrades to ChatGPT recently
  • Now, the platform appears to be upgrading its voice mode
  • New update is said to include new buttons to end the voice conversation
ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot, has made a major impact globally since its debut in 2022. Now, the artificial intelligence (AI) platform appears to be upgrading its voice mode. A recent teardown of an unreleased version of ChatGPT for Android reportedly contains code that points to improvements that will allow users to engage in voice conversations and see rich content integrated directly into the conversation. ChatGPT users could also get access to new buttons that let them end the voice conversation and mute or unmute the microphone.

ChatGPT to Enhance Voice Mode with In-Chat Content Integration

An APK teardown by Android Authority revealed that ChatGPT is working to enhance its voice mode. New code spotted by the publication on version 1.2025.294 includes references to an upcoming feature that enhances voice conversations with ChatGPT by integrating them directly into the main chat interface.

Users will soon be able to have a voice conversation directly within the ChatGPT chat interface, instead of opening a separate voice screen that takes up most of the screen. Users will see new buttons to end the conversation and mute or unmute the microphone. The publication has also shared a video that shows how the revamped user interface works.

At present, users can't view rich content on the full-screen voice mode on ChatGPT, so the move to display more content, like links and maps, within voice chats could help users follow and understand conversations more easily.

OpenAI has announced various upgrades to ChatGPT over the past few months. The company unveiled ChatGPT Atlas, its first AI-powered web browser, earlier this week. Currently, it is exclusive to macOS. The ChatGPT Atlas integrates the GPT-5 model and offers advanced AI features.

The Sam Altman-led company has also added a new AI-agentic shopping feature for ChatGPT, starting with Instant Checkout last month. This allows ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and free users in the US to purchase products directly within chat windows. It has also added ChatGPT Pulse, a summary of personalised updates for the AI chatbot, last month.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
