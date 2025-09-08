Technology News
Honor Play 10 Launched With MediaTek Helio G81 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Report

Honor Play 10 reportedly has an IP52-rated build for protection against dust and water.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 September 2025 16:00 IST
Honor Play 10 Launched With MediaTek Helio G81 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Report

Photo Credit: Honor via GSMArena

Honor Play 10 reportedly comes in Midnight Black, Starry Purple and Ocean Cyan colourways

  • Honor Play 10 reportedly released with with up to 4GB RAM
  • As per the report, the Honor Play 10 runs on Android Go edition
  • Honor Play 10 is said to have a 13-megapixel rear camera
Honor Play 10 smartphone has reportedly been launched by the company. The latest addition to the Play series is features a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of built-in storage. The Honor Play 10 features a 13-megapixel rear camera, and it is available in three colour options with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 10W charging, according to a report. The Honor Play 10 has an IP52 rating for protection against dust and splashes.

GSMArena reports that the Honor Play 10 will be sold in Midnight Black, Starry Purple and Ocean Cyan colourways and 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations. However, there is no official information regarding the launch or availability of the Honor Play 10. The device was not listed on the company's official website or major online retailers at the time of writing. No announcements were made by Honor's X (formerly Twitter) account.

Honor Play 10 Specifications

The Honor Play 10 reportedly runs on Android Go Edition and sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 × 1,600 pixels) display. The 4G smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. According to the publication, the handset's available storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a MicroSD card.

For optics, the Honor Play 10 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera, according to the report. Both cameras support 1080p video recording. The handset also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and an FM radio receiver. It reportedly features a fingerprint scanner and supports Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity.

The company has reportedly equipped the Honor Play 10 with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 10W charging via a USB Type-C 2.0 port. It also has an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance, measures 167.7×77.7×8.55mm and weighs 189g.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
