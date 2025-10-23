Technology News
Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features

The Indian Vivo X300 Pro and X300 are expected to mirror their Chinese versions, though Vivo may slightly adjust features like battery capacity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2025 16:42 IST
Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 (pictured) was launched alongside the Vivo X300 Pro in China earlier this month

  • Vivo X300 Pro packs a 6,510mAh battery
  • The Vivo X300 is backed by a 6,040mAh cell
  • Both phones support 90W wired, 40W wireless charging
Vivo launched the X300 Pro and X300 in China earlier this month, and the smartphones were recently listed on the UAE's TDRA certification website, suggesting an upcoming global rollout. Both models have also reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, indicating that their India launch could be imminent. Vivo is expected to reveal the official launch date soon, and a tipster has now hinted at their expected launch timeline. The Indian versions are likely to share most specifications with their Chinese counterparts.

Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 India Launch Timeline Leaked

According to a Smartprix report citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the Vivo X300 series, including the base Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, will likely launch in India in the first week of December. An exact launch date could be announced by the company in the coming weeks.

Although the company is yet to confirm the arrival of the Vivo X300 series in India, a recent BIS listing of the handsets hints at an imminent debut in the country.

The Indian versions of the Vivo X300 Pro and the standard Vivo X300 are expected to be similar to their Chinese counterparts, though Vivo may slightly adjust features like battery capacity.

The Vivo X300 Pro packs a 6,510mAh battery, while the Vivo X300 houses a 6,040mAh unit, and both come with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The Pro variant has a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Circular Polarisation 2.0. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The phone includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 dust and water resistance, and dual speakers.

It sports a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with OIS, backed by V3+ and Vs1 imaging chips. The standard Vivo X300 shares the same chipset and OS but offers a smaller 6.31-inch 1.5K OLED display and a different camera setup with a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB main, 50-megapixel ultrawide, and 50-megapixel Sony LYT-602 periscope sensors, along with a 50-megapixel front camera on both models.

Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch, Vivo X300 India Launch, Vivo X300 Pro Features, Vivo X300 Features, Vivo X300 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Spotify Acknowledges Issue Causing Frequent App Crashes on Samsung and Pixel Phones

