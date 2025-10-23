Technology News
English Edition

Physicists Reveal a New Type of Twisting Solid That Behaves Almost Like a Living Material

A collaborative team of physicists from Germany and the U.S. has discovered a groundbreaking form of solid matter called “rotating crystals.”

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 October 2025 22:51 IST
Physicists Reveal a New Type of Twisting Solid That Behaves Almost Like a Living Material

Photo Credit: Wayne State University/Zhi-Feng Huang

Researchers from Germany and the USA discovered “rotating crystals” — solids that twist, fragment

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Scientists discover solids that can twist and self-reform
  • “Rotating crystals” show odd elasticity and dynamic behavior
  • Research offers new insights into material science and active matter
Advertisement

A wonderful new class of solids composed of spinning particles that exhibit bizarre, lifelike properties has been created by physicists. These “rotating crystals” substances made from numerous particles interacting not by transmitted forces but those acting sideways rather than head on, can twist instead of stretch, shatter while in motion and even reassemble into cohesive wholes. The team of researchers from Aachen, Düsseldorf and Mainz (Germany), together with Wayne State University (Detroit, USA), introduces a comprehensive theoretical concept to predict novel characteristics of systems like these, so-called transverse--interaction systems.

“Rotating Crystals” – Solids That Twist, Break, and Rebuild Themselves

As per Science Daily, these crystals are prone to cleaving easily into individual fragments, impurity grain boundaries and can reveal controllable defects in the structure. They used a multiscale theoretical model to examine how multiple rotating building blocks can couple and lead to behaviour that is qualitatively new and counterintuitive.

New Physics Behind Transverse Interactions and Odd Elasticity Revealed

In ordinary matter, you pull a solid, and the force causes stretching in the direction that's being pulled. On the other hand, an odd elastic material may not stretch in the usual manner but twist under tension. When the spinning building blocks rub against each other with sufficient force, they cause the solid to break into lots of smaller crystallites.

Moreover, they discovered that large crystals dominated by the transverse interaction will tend to fragment into smaller spinning crystals, while small ones grow until they reach a critical size. This is opposite to how normal crystal growth occurs - the crystal grows steadily under good conditions.

The generation of defects in such crystals can be controlled from outside, enabling precise tuning of crystal properties with an eye on applications in areas as diverse as colloid science and biology.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: rotating crystals, solids, fragmenting
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Working On iOS Framework That Simplifies One-Time App Data Transfers From iPhone to Android
OnePlus Ace 6 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of China Launch; Teased to Pack 7,800mAh Battery, 120W Charging
Physicists Reveal a New Type of Twisting Solid That Behaves Almost Like a Living Material
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 11 Arrives on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  2. Redmi K90 Pro Max, Redmi K90 Launched With Bose Audio: See Price, Features
  3. Garmin D2 Air X15, Garmin D2 Mach 2 Launched With PlaneSync Technology
  4. Here's Why the OnePlus 15 Won't Sport a 2K Resolution Display
  5. iQOO 15 Microsite Confirms Availability on Amazon Ahead of Launch
  6. Redmi Watch 6 With Up to 24-Day Battery Life Launched: Check Price
  7. Here's When the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 Could Launch in India
  8. Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  9. OnePlus Tipped to Launch New Smartphone With This Upcoming Qualcomm Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Physicists Reveal a New Type of Twisting Solid That Behaves Almost Like a Living Material
  2. James Webb Telescope Finds Early Universe Galaxies Were More Chaotic Than We Thought
  3. Microsoft Introduces Major Copilot Upgrade, Brings Avatar, Groups and Health Features
  4. Next-Gen Xbox Will Be 'Very Premium, Very High-End Curated Experience', Says Xbox President Sarah Bond
  5. ChatGPT's Voice Mode Could Soon Support Rich Content Including Links, Maps: Report
  6. Redmi Watch 6 Launched With 2.07-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 24-Day Battery Life: Price, Features
  7. UK FCA Cracks Down on Crypto Firms, Hundreds of Exchanges Receive Warnings
  8. Google Pixel 10 Series GPU Driver Update Reportedly Confirmed by Company
  9. Honor Magic 8 Lite Key Specifications Revealed via Product Listings, Could Launch Soon
  10. Hong Kong’s Securities Regulator Approves First Spot Solana ETF
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »