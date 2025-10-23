Technology News
  Microsoft Introduces Major Copilot Upgrade, Brings Avatar, Groups and Health Features

Microsoft Introduces Major Copilot Upgrade, Brings Avatar, Groups and Health Features

Microsoft announced new features to Copilot as part of its Fall Updates release.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 October 2025 22:08 IST
Microsoft Introduces Major Copilot Upgrade, Brings Avatar, Groups and Health Features

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is also adding memory and past chat reference feature to Copilot

Highlights
  • Edge browser gets a new Copilot Mode with agentic capabilities
  • Mico is a new avatar that gives Copilot a visual presence
  • Copilot for health grounds responses in credible sources
Microsoft introduced multiple new features to Copilot on Thursday. The new features were announced as part of the company's Fall Update event, and it brings a new character dubbed Mico that gives the chatbot a visual presence. Apart from this, the Redmond-based tech giant is also adding a new Copilot Mode in the Edge browser that bring agentic capabilities to the platform. Additionally, Copilot can now remember certain details about the user, and can also connect to third-party data hubs via connectors.

Microsoft Brings Copilot Fall Update

The Copilot fall update was announced by the tech giant in a during a live stream event. Over the months, Microsoft's native AI chatbot had somewhat fallen behind competitors such as Gemini and ChatGPT. However, the company has tried to make up for the lack of consumer-focused feature rollouts with a massive update. The company said the new features are aimed at making Copilot “more personal, more useful and more connected to the people and world around you.”

Perhaps the most interesting feature is a new visual presence for Copilot. The company introduced a new character dubbed Mico (portmanteau of Microsoft Copilot), which can react to the user with facial expressions, gestures, and colour changes. Mico is only available during voice chats, and is aimed at making Copilot appear “empathetic and supportive.” 

Microsoft is also adding a new "Real Talk" conversation style to Copilot that challenges the assumptions made by a user in a gentle manner. This mode also adapts to the conversation style of the user to help them learn. This mode will be less agreeable to the user.

Another new introduction is Groups. The feature turns Copilot into a shared experience, as users can now share a conversation link with up to 32 other people, and let them join in on the conversation. The chatbot will summarise threads, propose options, tally votes, and split tasks to align all the members in a session. 

The tech giant is also improving the Copilot's memory. With this update, the chatbot now has a long term memory, which it can use to remember certain important information about the user. The AI will also be able to recall this information in future conversations. This can be accessed via Copilot's Memory & Personalisation option.

Additionally, the company is also adding the ability to reference past conversations, so that the AI can draw context from past conversations, saving users the hassle to repeat everything all over again. Microsoft claims that users can edit, update, or delete memories at any time.

Copilot is also getting access to shared memory with connectors. 

With connectors2, Copilot brings more of your content within reach. By linking services like OneDrive, Outlook, Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar, Copilot makes it easy to search and find what you need across multiple accounts using natural language. You can locate documents, emails and calendar events. Privacy is built in with explicit consent required before any data access, and you remain in control of what's connected and searchable.

Developing story. . .

Further reading: Microsoft, Copilot, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft Edge
Next-Gen Xbox Will Be 'Very Premium, Very High-End Curated Experience', Says Xbox President Sarah Bond

