Moto Book 60 Laptop Set to Launch on April 17 in India, Moto Pad 60 Pro to Tag Along

Moto Pad 60 Pro will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2025 14:39 IST
Moto Book 60 Laptop Set to Launch on April 17 in India, Moto Pad 60 Pro to Tag Along

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Moto Book 60 will run on an Intel processor

Highlights
  • Moto Book 60 is teased in Bronze Green and Wedge Wood colourways
  • Moto Pad 60 Pro is shown with a 12.7-inch LCD screen
  • They will go on sale via Flipkart
Motorola has announced the launch date of its Moto Book 60 laptop in India. The Lenovo-owned brand will make its debut in the laptop market with the new device. The company will also unveil the Moto Pad 60 Pro tablet alongside its new laptop. Both devices are confirmed to go on sale through Flipkart in the country. The e-commerce website is teasing the arrival of the new Motorola devices. The Moto Book 60 is confirmed to have a 14-inch 2.8K OLED panel, while the Moto Pad 60 Pro will boast a 12.7-inch 3K resolution display. Additionally, alleged renders of the upcoming Motorola laptop and tablet have leaked online.

Moto Pad 60 Pro, Book 60 Launch Date Announced

Flipkart has confirmed the India launch date of the Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 Pro via dedicated landing pages on its website. They will be announced on April 17. The listings reveal the design, colourways, and key specifications of upcoming products.

The Moto Book 60 is teased in Bronze Green and Wedge Wood colourways with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 500 nits peak brightness. It will come with an Intel processor and 60Wh battery with a 65W fast charger. It will weigh 1.4kg. It will offer features like Smart Connect, Smart Clipboard and File Transfer.

Meanwhile, the Moto Pad 60 Pro is shown in a Bronze Green shade with a 12.7-inch LCD screen with 3K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It will come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset and a 10,200mAh battery with 45W charging support. It includes a quad-speaker unit tuned by JBL with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet will come with a Moto Pen Pro stylus in the box.

Additionally, 91mobiles has shared alleged renders of the Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 Pro. The renders show the laptop in green and blue colours, but Motorola has already confirmed the names of these shades. They show narrow bezels, Dolby Atmos branding, and USB Type-C ports on the left side alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The unofficial renders of Moto Pad 60 Pro suggest a stylus and a 13-megapixel single rear camera unit alongside an LED flash. The USB Type-C port and speaker grilles are shown at the bottom.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Moto Book 60, Moto Pad 60 Pro, Moto Pad 60 Pro Specifications, Moto Book 60 Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Arrive With Larger Displays, One UI 8
Moto Book 60 Laptop Set to Launch on April 17 in India, Moto Pad 60 Pro to Tag Along
Comment

