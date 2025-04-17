Technology News
PS5 Slim Models Discounted in Sony's 'Summer Sale' Offer: See Price

The summer sale discount is now live across Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and other participating retailers.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 April 2025 14:36 IST
PS5 Slim Models Discounted in Sony's 'Summer Sale' Offer: See Price

Photo Credit: Sony

The summer sale offer only applies to the PS5 slim physicial and digital edition consoles

Highlights
  • Sony's summer sale is live till May 14 or until stocks last
  • PS5 slim models get a Rs. 5,000 discount in the sale
  • The sale does not include PS5 accessories
Sony has announced a new ‘summer sale' offer that brings discounts on PlayStation 5 consoles in India. The limited time offer applies to select PS5 slim models, slashing prices by Rs. 5,000. The PS5 summer sale begins Thursday, April 17, and will last till May 14 or until stocks last.

PS5 Summer Sale Details

Two PS5 slim models have been discounted under the offer — PS5 slim physical edition (CFI-2008A) and PS5 slim digital edition (CFI-2008B). The physical edition, which comes with Blu-Ray disc drive, is priced at Rs. 49,990 during the sale, down from its retail price of Rs. 54,990. The digital edition, on the other hand, also gets a Rs. 5,000 discount and is priced at Rs. 39,990 instead of the usual Rs. 44,990.

The summer sale discount is now live across Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and other participating retailers. The offer will end on May 14 or till stocks last. The sale does not include PS5 accessories, the PS VR2 or the PS Portal remote player.

The PS5 discount in India comes after Sony raised the price of the console in key regions of Europe, the UK, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand from April 14 after US President Donald Trump announced widespread tariffs on US imports.

The PlayStation parent cited “challenging economic environment” and said high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates led it to hike the recommended retail price for the console. PS5 prices in the US and India have not been hiked yet.

The PS5 slim is thinner and lighter than the original PS5 and carries the same retail price of Rs. 54,990 for the disc edition and Rs. 44,990 for the digital edition. The slim variant of the console went on sale in India on April 5, 2024, replacing the older version of the PS5.

Further reading: PS5, PS5 Slim, Sony, PlayStation, Summer Sale
