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  • Redmi Pad 2 9.7 Launched Globally With 2K Display, 7,600mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Redmi Pad 2 9.7 Launched Globally With 2K Display, 7,600mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Redmi Pad 2 9.7 is available for purchase in select global markets in Graphite Gray and Silver colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2026 13:34 IST
Redmi Pad 2 9.7 Launched Globally With 2K Display, 7,600mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Pad 2 9.7 features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Redmi Pad 2 9.7 features a Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 SoC
  • Redmi Pad 2 9.7 is offered in two storage variants
  • The new tablet supports 4G cellular connectivity
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Redmi Pad 2 9.7 was silently launched in select global markets by the Xiaomi sub-brand as its latest compact tablet. The tablet is offered in two colour options and two storage configurations. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 series chipset, while being backed by a 7,600mAh battery. The new Redmi tablet also features an 8-megapixel camera on the back. The company also offers the Redmi Pad 2 9.7 with optional 4G LTE connectivity. It sports a 2K display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Redmi Pad 2 9.7 Price, Availability

Pricing for the Redmi Pad 2 9.7 starts at MYR 549 (about Rs. 13,000) for the base variant, featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end option, offering 128GB of storage and the same RAM as the base configuration, costs MYR 599 (roughly Rs. 14,000). On the other hand, the two RAM and storage configurations with 4G connectivity are priced at MYR 649 (about Rs. 16,000) and MYR 699 (roughly Rs. 17,000), respectively.

Redmi's new tablet is available for purchase in Malaysia and Singapore via the Xiaomi online store. The Redmi Pad 2 9.7 is offered in Graphite Gray and Silver colourways.

Redmi Pad 2 9.7 Specifications, Features

The Redmi Pad 2 9.7 ships with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. The compact tablet sports a 9.7-inch 2K (2,048 x 1,280 pixels) display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 500 nits typical brightness, 250 ppi pixel density, and 16:10 aspect ratio, along with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications.

A 6nm octa core Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm powers the new Redmi Pad 2 9.7. The Xiaomi sub-brand claims that the SoC delivers a peak clock speed of 2.9GHz, along with 34 percent performance improvement compared to the Redmi Pad SE 8.7. The tablet also features an Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a MicroSD card slot.

For optics, the Redmi Pad 2 9.7 carries a single 8-megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.0 aperture. Meanwhile, the tablet gets a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 aperture. It is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps. The list of onboard sensors includes an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, and a hall sensor. It also gets a dual speaker setup.

The Redmi Pad 2 9.7 packs a 7,600mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging. The tablet is claimed to provide more than 15 hours of online video playback, over 18 hours of audio playback, or more than 16 hours of online reading on a single charge. It also supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The tablet measures 226.51x147.97x7.4mm and weighs about 406g.

Redmi Pad 2 9.7 4G

Redmi Pad 2 9.7 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 9.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 6s Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2048x1280 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 16
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
Redmi Pad 2 9.7

Redmi Pad 2 9.7

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 9.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 6s Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2048x1280 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 16
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
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Further reading: Redmi Pad 2 9 7, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi Pad 2 9 7 Price, Redmi Pad 2 9 7 Launch, Redmi Pad 2 9 7 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Redmi Pad 2 9.7 Launched Globally With 2K Display, 7,600mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
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