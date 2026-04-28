Redmi Pad 2 9.7 was silently launched in select global markets by the Xiaomi sub-brand as its latest compact tablet. The tablet is offered in two colour options and two storage configurations. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 series chipset, while being backed by a 7,600mAh battery. The new Redmi tablet also features an 8-megapixel camera on the back. The company also offers the Redmi Pad 2 9.7 with optional 4G LTE connectivity. It sports a 2K display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Redmi Pad 2 9.7 Price, Availability

Pricing for the Redmi Pad 2 9.7 starts at MYR 549 (about Rs. 13,000) for the base variant, featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end option, offering 128GB of storage and the same RAM as the base configuration, costs MYR 599 (roughly Rs. 14,000). On the other hand, the two RAM and storage configurations with 4G connectivity are priced at MYR 649 (about Rs. 16,000) and MYR 699 (roughly Rs. 17,000), respectively.

Redmi's new tablet is available for purchase in Malaysia and Singapore via the Xiaomi online store. The Redmi Pad 2 9.7 is offered in Graphite Gray and Silver colourways.

Redmi Pad 2 9.7 Specifications, Features

The Redmi Pad 2 9.7 ships with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. The compact tablet sports a 9.7-inch 2K (2,048 x 1,280 pixels) display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 500 nits typical brightness, 250 ppi pixel density, and 16:10 aspect ratio, along with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications.

A 6nm octa core Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm powers the new Redmi Pad 2 9.7. The Xiaomi sub-brand claims that the SoC delivers a peak clock speed of 2.9GHz, along with 34 percent performance improvement compared to the Redmi Pad SE 8.7. The tablet also features an Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a MicroSD card slot.

For optics, the Redmi Pad 2 9.7 carries a single 8-megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.0 aperture. Meanwhile, the tablet gets a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 aperture. It is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps. The list of onboard sensors includes an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, and a hall sensor. It also gets a dual speaker setup.

The Redmi Pad 2 9.7 packs a 7,600mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging. The tablet is claimed to provide more than 15 hours of online video playback, over 18 hours of audio playback, or more than 16 hours of online reading on a single charge. It also supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The tablet measures 226.51x147.97x7.4mm and weighs about 406g.