Red Magic has teased a new gaming tablet that could launch soon. The company shared an early teaser for an upcoming tablet called the Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro. The company has not revealed specifications or a launch timeline yet, but the teaser indicates that the brand is preparing to introduce another gaming-focused tablet. While details remain limited for now, the device appears to be part of Red Magic's expanding lineup of performance-oriented tablets aimed at mobile gamers.

Red Magic's Successor to the Gaming Tablet 3 Pro Is Around the Corner

In a post on Weibo, the company hinted at an upcoming device called the Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro, though it has not revealed its specifications or launch date yet. The teaser image shows a compact tablet held by a robotic hand, suggesting that the company may continue focusing on smaller gaming tablets.

Red Magic also confirmed that it is “coming soon,” while asking users to stay tuned for more updates. While the company has not shared hardware details, reports suggest the Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro could feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The company may also keep the device in the compact segment with a display around the nine to ten-inch range, similar to its previous gaming tablets. The Red Magic Astra features a 9.06-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a gaming-focused design with LED lighting on the rear panel. It was launched with a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with a RedCore R3 Pro chip, with up to 12GB of RAM and storage options reaching 1TB.

In China, the Red Magic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro launched with similar features, with slightly varying components like higher RAM support of up to 24GB.

Based on Red Magic's previous launch pattern, the new tablet could debut in China later this year. The company launched the Gaming Tablet 3 Pro in June last year before releasing it globally a month later as the Red Magic Astra. The upcoming Gaming Tablet 5 Pro could follow a similar rollout, with a global launch later under a different name.