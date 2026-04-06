Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Launch Timeline Revealed

Red Magic will launch its next gaming tablet in China soon, expanding its lineup of performance-focused devices. The company had already teased the arrival of the Gaming Tablet 5 Pro earlier this year, hinting at upgrades aimed at mobile gamers. Now, a senior company executive has shared more clarity on the release window. The upcoming model is expected to build on the features of its predecessor while introducing improvements in display, performance, and cooling for longer gaming sessions.

Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Launch Window Confirmed

General Manager Jiang Chao confirmed in a Weibo post that the Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro will launch in China in April or May 2026. The senior executive said he cannot reveal the exact date due to company rules and asked users to wait for an official announcement. Chao claimed that the Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro "is amazing! It will definitely not disappoint you (translated from Chinese)."

Red Magic will position the new Gaming Tablet 5 Pro model as the successor to last year's Gaming Tablet 3 Pro. Red Magic will likely launch the tablet in China first, followed by a global release later. The previous model launched internationally as the Red Magic Astra, so this one could also use a different name outside China. The global version may arrive a few months after the China launch.

Reports suggest the Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro will feature an OLED display with a very high refresh rate. Some early details point to figures above 165Hz, but the company has not confirmed this yet. The tablet is also expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Red Magic is expected to focus on the cooling performance of the Gaming Tablet 5 Pro. The company is reportedly developing a new thermal system using PC-grade materials to maintain stable performance during long gaming sessions. The tablet may also include a new user interface. Rising costs of memory and storage could lead to a higher price than the previous model.

In China, the Red Magic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro started at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB variants cost CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,000) and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 60,000), respectively.