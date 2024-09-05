Red Magic Gaming Tablet Pro was launched in China on Thursday. The new tablet boasts a 10.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version chipset. The Red Magic Gaming Tablet Pro is the first tablet to feature this overclocked version of the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It comes in three RAM and storage configurations and houses a 10,100mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It also features a 50-megapixel rear camera.

Red Magic Gaming Tablet Pro Price

Red Magic Gaming Tablet Pro pricing starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. The 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,000) and 5,599 (roughly Rs. 66,000), respectively. It is offered in Deuterium Transparent Silver and Deuterium Transparent Dark Night colours (translated from Chinese). The sale of the tablet will begin in China on September 11.

Red Magic Gaming Tablet Pro Specifications

The Red Magic Gaming Tablet Pro runs on Android 14 based Redmagic OS 9.5 and sports a 10.9-inch 2.8K (1,800x2,880 pixels) display with 144Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio and 840Hz touch sampling rate. The display has SGS eye protection certification as well.

The new tablet by Red Magic runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version chipset under the hood with up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. This special edition chipset is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with a 3.4GHz peak clock speed.

For optics, the Red Magic Gaming Tablet Pro has a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 20-mXegapixel selfie shooter. It has quad speakers as well. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The tablet has an ICE 2.0 cooling system for thermal management.

Red Magic Gaming Tablet Pro carries a 10,100mAh battery with 120W charging support. The fast charging technology is said to fill the battery from Zero to 50 percent in 15 minutes and up to 100 percent in 45 minutes. It measures 253.34x164.56x7.3mm and weighs 530 grams.