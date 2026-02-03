Technology News
Redmi K Pad 2 Tipped to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, Bose-Tuned Speakers

Redmi K Pad 2 could be backed by a 9,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2026 16:04 IST
Redmi K Pad 2 Tipped to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, Bose-Tuned Speakers

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K Pad (pictured) was launched in China in June 2025

Highlights
  • Redmi K Pad 2 tipped with 8.8-inch 3K 165Hz LCD display
  • Xiaomi could rebrand Redmi K Pad 2 globally as Pad Mini 2
  • Xiaomi may launch the compact flagship tablet in first half of the year
Xiaomi is reportedly preparing to launch a new high-performance compact tablet in the first half of the year. It could arrive as the Redmi K Pad 2 or the Xiaomi Pad Mini 2. A fresh leak suggests the purported device will focus on flagship-level performance in a small form factor, with upgrades across the display, battery, audio, and chipset. The tablet is expected to succeed the Redmi K Pad, which debuted last year and was later rebranded for global markets, hinting at a similar launch strategy this time as well.

Redmi K Pad 2 Could Launch in the First Half of 2026

According to a post by Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, the rumoured tablet could be the successor to the Redmi K Pad. The tablet will likely feature a custom 8.8-inch LCD screen with a 3K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is said to pack a large 9,000mAh battery, a notable upgrade over the previous model, which has a 7,500mAh battery.

The Redmi K Pad 2 will also include dual X-axis vibration motors and improved symmetrical dual speakers with Bose co-tuned audio, according to the tipster. Notably, the Redmi K90 Pro Max and the Redmi K90 launched with Bose-tuned speakers in China in October 2025.

The leak further claims that the tablet may use the same flagship-level processor found in Xiaomi's upcoming performance-focused smartphones, that is, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. The launch is said to be planned alongside a flagship handset in the first half of the year.

The company's current Redmi K Pad launched in June last year and was later rebranded as the Xiaomi Pad Mini in select global markets. If Xiaomi follows the same strategy, the new model may debut internationally as the Xiaomi Pad Mini 2.

The Redmi K Pad starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2. It features an 8.8-inch 3.5K display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and up to 700 nits brightness. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, and includes a 13-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, liquid cooling, and dual X-axis linear motors.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi K Pad

Redmi K Pad

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Resolution 1880x3008 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 15
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
Xiaomi Pad Mini

Xiaomi Pad Mini

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3,008x1,880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7,500mAh
Redmi K Pad 2, Redmi K Pad 2 Features, Redmi K Pad 2 Launch Timeline, Xiaomi Pad Mini 2, Xiaomi, Redmi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nioh 3 Will Be a PS5 Console Exclusive for 6 Months, Could Launch on Other Platforms Later This Year
Parasakthi OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Movie Online?
