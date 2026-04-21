Redmi Pad 2 SE 4G is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera.
Photo Credit: Redmi
Redmi Pad 2 SE 4G has been launched in China. The new tablet arrives as the successor to the Redmi Pad SE, which was launched in 2024. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 chipset, alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Redmi Pad 2 SE 4G features a 9.7-inch display with 2K resolution and has a 7,600mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi Pad 2 SE 4G is currently available for purchase in China in two colour options.
The Redmi Pad 2 SE is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the sole 6GB RAM +128GB storage model. It is available in China. Customers can purchase the Redmi Pad 2 SE in Dark Gray and Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options.
The Redmi Pad 2 SE 4G runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3, and it sports a 9.7-inch 2K (1,280) LCD with 250ppi pixel density, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits.
The new tablet runs on a Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 chipset built on a 6nm process alongside Adreno 610 GPU. The Redmi Pad 2 SE 4G packs 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
For optics, the Redmi Pad 2 SE 4G includes an 8-megapixel rear camera. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera. It has stereo quad speakers with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos. The audio setup offers customisable sound effects and multiple EQ presets.
For connectivity, the Redmi Pad 2 SE 4G supports dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. It includes an accelerometer and a Hall sensor.
The Redmi Pad 2 SE 4G has a 7,600mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The tablet is bundled with a 15W charger. The battery is claimed to provide up to 15 hours of video playback time and up to 70.2 days of standby time on a single charge. It measures 226.51x147.97x7.4mm and weighs 406g.
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