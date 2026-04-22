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OnePlus Watch 4 Launch Appears Imminent as Listing Confirms Snapdragon W5 Chip, OxygenOS Watch 8

OnePlus Watch 4 offers over 100 sports modes.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 April 2026 15:53 IST
OnePlus Watch 4 Launch Appears Imminent as Listing Confirms Snapdragon W5 Chip, OxygenOS Watch 8

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 4 has a 646mAh battery

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch 4 includes 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage
  • OnePlus Watch 4 has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
  • It supports voice assistants like Gemini and Google Assistant
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OnePlus Watch 4 is expected to launch soon, and the brand has listed the wearable online, revealing its design, specifications, and colour options. The OnePlus Watch 4 features an LTPO OLED display with up to 3000 nits peak brightness and has integrated Gemini. It ships with Oxygen OS Watch 8, based on Wear OS 6, and runs on a Snapdragon W5 chipset alongside the BES2800. The OnePlus Watch 4 has a 646mAh battery that is promised to deliver up to 16 days of play time in power save mode.

The OnePlus Watch 4 is currently listed on the company's global website in Evergreen Titanium and Midnight Titanium colourways. The listing doesn't include the pricing or availability details of the device. The Evergreen Titanium variant features a mix of Fluororubber Strap, while the Midnight Titanium version has a Fluororubber strap.

OnePlus Watch 4 Specifications

The OnePlus Watch 4 runs on OxygenOS Watch 8, based on Wear OS 6.0. It has a titanium alloy case, while the bottom case uses PA with fibreglass supports, and it has wrist sizes from 140mm to 210mm. The smartwatch features an LTPO OLED panel with 466x466 pixels and a pixel density of 310ppi. The display has sapphire crystal glass protection and is touted to deliver 3000 nits of Peak brightness.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Watch 4 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 processor alongside BES 2800. It includes 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

oneplus 4 watch OnePlus Watch 4

OnePlus Watch 4
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

The OnePlus Watch 4 has Bluetooth 5.2 with a 10 metre range. It has dual-band GNSS, Beidou, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, Wi-Fi and NFC support. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometric pressure sensor, blood oxygen sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor and wrist temperature sensor. 

For health tracking, the OnePlus Watch 4 offers heart rate monitoring and provides alerts for variations. Furthermore, the wearable tracks SpO2 levels, wrist temperature, and sleep. Additional tools include sedentary reminders and a cycle tracker.

For sports enthusiasts, the OnePlus Watch 4 offers over 100 sports modes. It provides automatic recognition for six activities, such as running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing, and elliptical training. The smartwatch has 5ATM water resistance and IP68 and IP69 ratings. It has MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. It supports voice assistants like Gemini and Google Assistant.

The OnePlus Watch 4 has a 646mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 16 days in power saver mode, around five days in smart mode, and up to 3 days under heavy usage. It takes around 75 minutes for a full charge with a maximum charging power of 7.5W.

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Further reading: OnePlus Watch 4, OnePlus Watch 4 Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Watch 4 Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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