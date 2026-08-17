Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ was recently spotted on the Google Play Console website, hinting that the next-generation tablet lineup from the company could be launched soon. Now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, which might arrive as the flagship tablet in the lineup, has been listed on the Google Play Console, seemingly confirming its imminent launch in select global markets. The listing also hints that there could be three different Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra models, including two with cellular connectivity. Apart from the Ultra and the Plus models, the lineup might also include a standard model. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra has previously been spotted on a benchmarking platform, too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Listed on Google Play Console With Three Model Numbers

The Mountain View-based tech giant has updated the list of supported devices on the Google Play Console to include the upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. The Wi-Fi-only version has been listed with the model number SM-X940, while the two Wi-Fi + cellular models have been listed with the model numbers SM-X946B and SM-X946N.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra will be offered in at least two models

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Google Play Console

The listing seemingly confirms that the new tablet lineup from the South Korean tech giant will be launched in select global markets soon. Moreover, it suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra will be offered in two variants, with the cellular version supporting 5G connectivity. However, it is worth noting that the company has yet to confirm the launch of its new tablet lineup. Hence, the key specifications, features, launch timeline, and pricing details remain under wraps.

As previously mentioned, this comes shortly after the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ was spotted on the Google Play Console's list of supported devices. The Wi-Fi-only version of the tablet was listed with the model number SM-X840, while the 5G connectivity models were listed with the model numbers SM-X846B for India and other global markets, SM-X846E for the Asian markets, SM-X846N for South Korea, and SM-X848U for the US market.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, too. The tablet appeared with the model number SM-X946B. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra was reportedly listed with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, featuring four efficiency cores clocked at 2.7GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.5GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz.