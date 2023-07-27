Samsung announced an ecosystem of devices at its recent Galaxy Unpacked event held in Seoul, South Korea. Apart from the expected Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 models, Samsung also announced its new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and its three new Galaxy S9 tablets which includes the Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Today at another event held in Samsung's Gangnam store in Seoul, South Korea, the company announced the prices for its new foldables, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and its Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra price in India, availability

The Galaxy Tab S9 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 72,999 (Wi-Fi) and Rs. 85,999 (5G), while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 83,999 (Wi-Fi) and Rs. 96,999 (5G). The Galaxy Tab S9+ is available in a single storage variant with 256GB of storage and is available at Rs. 90,999 and Rs.1,04,999 for its Wi-Fi and 5G models respectively. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra model is available in two storage variants. There's a 256GB variant which is available at Rs. 1,08,999 (Wi-Fi) and Rs. 1,22,999 (5G) and 512GB variant which is available at Rs. 1,19,999 (Wi-Fi) and Rs. 1,33,999 (5G).

Just like the Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets will also be available for pre-order today at 12:00 PM from Samsung's official website and partner stores. They will go on sale from August 11.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specifications, features

The base Galaxy Tab S9 model sports an 11-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S9+ carries a larger 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. All tablets in the lineup are powered by a custom octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and they boot Android 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Galaxy Tab S9 is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor in the front. The Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra models carry a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. At the front, both tablets have two 12-megapixel sensors.

The Galaxy Tab S9 packs an 8,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S9+ and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra models are backed by 10,090mAh and 11,200mAh batteries, respectively.

