Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Price in India Revealed: All Details

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Price in India Revealed: All Details

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 July 2023 10:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Price in India Revealed: All Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series (pictured) was launched on July 26 at the Galaxy Unpacked event

Highlights
  • Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
  • Both Plus and Ultra models carry two 12-megapixel front cameras
  • Galaxy Tab S9 series feature Dolby-backed quad stereo speakers

Samsung announced an ecosystem of devices at its recent Galaxy Unpacked event held in Seoul, South Korea. Apart from the expected Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 models, Samsung also announced its new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and its three new Galaxy S9 tablets which includes the Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Today at another event held in Samsung's Gangnam store in Seoul, South Korea, the company announced the prices for its new foldables, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and its Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra price in India, availability

The Galaxy Tab S9 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 72,999 (Wi-Fi) and Rs. 85,999 (5G), while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 83,999 (Wi-Fi) and Rs. 96,999 (5G). The Galaxy Tab S9+ is available in a single storage variant with 256GB of storage and is available at Rs. 90,999 and Rs.1,04,999 for its Wi-Fi and 5G models respectively. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra model is available in two storage variants. There's a 256GB variant which is available at Rs. 1,08,999 (Wi-Fi) and Rs. 1,22,999 (5G) and 512GB variant which is available at Rs. 1,19,999 (Wi-Fi) and Rs. 1,33,999 (5G).

Just like the Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets will also be available for pre-order today at 12:00 PM from Samsung's official website and partner stores. They will go on sale from August 11.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specifications, features

The base Galaxy Tab S9 model sports an 11-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S9+ carries a larger 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. All tablets in the lineup are powered by a custom octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and they boot Android 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Galaxy Tab S9 is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor in the front. The Galaxy Tab S9+  and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra models carry a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. At the front, both tablets have two 12-megapixel sensors.

The Galaxy Tab S9 packs an 8,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S9+ and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra models are backed by 10,090mAh and 11,200mAh batteries, respectively.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy.
Front Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8400mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 6-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10090mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 14.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 11200mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series, Samsung
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Price in India Announced: Details
Foxconn Subsidiary in Talks to Set Up $200 Million Components Plant in Tamil Nadu: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Price in India Revealed: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price in India Revealed: See Here
  2. Infinix GT 10 Pro India Price Teased, to Launch on August 3: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Launch Soon: See Details Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. iPhone 15 Series Tipped to Use This Improved Lens Technology
  7. Redmi 12 Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Teased to Debut in India Soon With 6,000mAh Battery
  9. Noise Unveils Its First Smart Wearable, Luna Ring, in India: See Features
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Will Be Made in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Reportedly Confirmed to Launch Soon: All Details
  2. Samsung Aims to Introduce Affordable Foldable Phones to Challenge Apple's iPhone Range
  3. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. The Queen’s Gambit Chess Is Now Available on Android and iOS via Netflix Games
  5. Meta's Facebook Reports 3.03 Billion Monthly Active Users in Q2 2023, Posts Strong Rise in Advertising Revenue
  6. Vivo V29 5G Design, Key Specifications Leak via Google Play Console Listing: Report
  7. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Gains, Lift Most Altcoins Up the Price Ladder
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Smartphones to Be Manufactured in India: Details
  9. Samsung Electronics Q2 Profit Fell Over 95 Percent Amid Chip Oversupply, Weaker Demand
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Price in India Revealed: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.