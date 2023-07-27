Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Price in India Announced: Details

Both smartwatches — the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic — can be connected with devices running Android 10 or higher.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 July 2023 09:17 IST
The wearable are available in different colours and sizes, and can be pre-ordered now

Highlights
  • Galaxy Watch 6 is available in two variants
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 price in India starts at Rs. 29,999
  • The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic gets a starting price of Rs. 36,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series was launched in Seoul on July 26 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The lineup includes the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The wearables are available in different colours and sizes, and can be pre-ordered on Samsung's official website, or Samsung offline stores. Both the smartwatches — the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic — can be connected with devices running Android 10 or higher. A day after the wearable's official launch, the South Korean giant has now revealed the Indian prices for the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic price, availability in India

In India, the Galaxy Watch 6 comes at a starting price of Rs. 19,999 for the 40mm dial with Bluetooth/WiFi connectivity. Meanwhile the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE connectivity costs Rs. 33,999. On the other hand, the 44m Galaxy Watch 6 with Bluetooth/WiFi support is marked at Rs. 32,999, whereas the LTE variant in 44mm will be available for Rs. 36,999.

For the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the 43mm variant with Bluetooth/WiFi support is priced at Rs. 36,999, and the LTE variant costs Rs. 40,999. In the 47mm dial size, the Bluetooth/WiFi variant is marked at Rs. 39,999, while the LTE model is priced at Rs. 43,999.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in three colour options — Gold, Graphite, and Silver. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in Black and Silver colour models. Pre-orders for the watches in India start at 12pm today. Those who pre-book will also be eligible for a cashback of Rs. 6,000 and an upgrade bonus of Rs. 4,000, effectively bringing the prices down.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic specifications, features

The Galaxy Watch 6 series get Sapphire Crystal AMOLED panel, which comes with an Always-On-Display (AOD) feature. Both the variants are equipped with Samsung's Exynos W930 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. These wearables run Wear OS-based One UI 5 Watch OS.

The 40mm and 43mm variants in both the watches get a 1.3-inch screen, whereas the 44mm and 47mm models have a 1.5-inch display. The Galaxy Watch 6 series gets several health features like heart rate and oxygen monitor, sleep tracker and menstrual cycle predictor. The watches are compatible with any device running Android 10 or higher.

In terms of battery, the 40mm and 43mm size watches pack a 300mAH battery, while the 44mm and 47mm size models are backed by a 425mAH battery, all with WPC-based wireless charging support. On a single charge, the Galaxy Watch 6 watches are claimed to last up to 30 hours with the Always-On Display mode turned on.

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science.
