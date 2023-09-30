Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ India Launch Likely Soon as Company Drops New Teaser

Both tablets of the Fan Edition have been tipped to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 SoC.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 30 September 2023 14:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ India Launch Likely Soon as Company Drops New Teaser

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is expected to make its debut in India during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023

Highlights
  • Samsung is all set to add a new tablet in its Tab S9 portfolio
  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE is expected to sport a 10.9-inch LCD display
  • It could ship with Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ was reportedly confirmed to launch in India during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023. The South Korean tech giant was also working to release the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet in the country. While the company hasn't confirmed the latest addition to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series, it has dropped a hint about an upcoming 'mystery' Galaxy tablet that will soon launch in India. There are not many details provided by Samsung regarding this device at the moment. 

In an X (formerly Twitter) post on Saturday, Samsung India teased the launch of a Galaxy tablet in India. It didn't reveal any details regarding the design, specifications or the name of the upcoming device. The image shows an outline of a tablet with a stylus pen placed on the side. According to the company's expected lineup, this could be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ or the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. However, a S Pen indicates it to be Galaxy Tab S9 FE+.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series launched earlier this year and included three models - Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra. Samsung launched the new tab series alongside Galaxy Fold5 and Flip5.

According to a previous report, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is expected to debut in India soon during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023. The e-commerce website also teased the arrival of the upcoming tablet, priced under Rs. 40,000. 

Another report mentioned the launch details of the Fan Edition of the Galaxy Tab S9 series. A leaked promotional image of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 FE suggested that the official release is expected on October 4. 

Both tablets of the Fan Edition have been tipped to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 SoC. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is expected to sport a 10.9-inch LCD display, while the Plus model could feature a 12.4-inch LCD panel. Both devices could ship with Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS. They are tipped to get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC support for connectivity.

