Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Price, RAM and Storage Options Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ could cost EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 September 2023 18:57 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra were launched at Galaxy Unpacked event

  • The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will reportedly get a 12.4-inch display
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9's price starts at $799
  • They could feature an Exynos 1380 chipset

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series was launched in July last week during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ before the year is out as toned-down alternatives to the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Ahead of their official unveiling, European pricing of the Fan Edition (FE) tablets has leaked online. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are expected to be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset.

As per a report by SamInsider, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE will have a price tag of EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ could cost EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The vanilla model is said to sport an 11-inch display, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will reportedly get a 12.4-inch display.

For comparison, the Galaxy Tab S9's price starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 65,000), while the Galaxy Tab S9+ carries a starting price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 82,000). The top-end model, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, has an initial price tag of $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,63,000).

As per a past leak, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE would be priced at Rs. 65,000 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model with 5G connectivity in India. The Wi-Fi variant could be priced at Rs. 63,000. If this pricing turns out to be true, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets would be more expensive than the OnePlus Pad (Rs. 37,999) and Xiaomi Pad 6 (Rs. 26,999).

The Fan Edition tablets are expected to debut as an affordable alternative to the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Both Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are said to run on Exynos 1380 chipset. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is tipped to feature a single rear camera, while the Plus model would reportedly feature a dual rear camera setup. The tablets are also said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series
