Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series was launched in July last week during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ before the year is out as toned-down alternatives to the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Ahead of their official unveiling, European pricing of the Fan Edition (FE) tablets has leaked online. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are expected to be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset.

As per a report by SamInsider, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE will have a price tag of EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ could cost EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The vanilla model is said to sport an 11-inch display, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will reportedly get a 12.4-inch display.

For comparison, the Galaxy Tab S9's price starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 65,000), while the Galaxy Tab S9+ carries a starting price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 82,000). The top-end model, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, has an initial price tag of $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,63,000).

As per a past leak, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE would be priced at Rs. 65,000 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model with 5G connectivity in India. The Wi-Fi variant could be priced at Rs. 63,000. If this pricing turns out to be true, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets would be more expensive than the OnePlus Pad (Rs. 37,999) and Xiaomi Pad 6 (Rs. 26,999).

The Fan Edition tablets are expected to debut as an affordable alternative to the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Both Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are said to run on Exynos 1380 chipset. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is tipped to feature a single rear camera, while the Plus model would reportedly feature a dual rear camera setup. The tablets are also said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

