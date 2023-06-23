Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Feature Google Maps Support on Outer Screen: Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to sport a larger 3.4-inch cover display compared with the 1.9-inch outer display on its predecessor.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 June 2023 11:25 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ice Universe (@UniverseIce)

A leaked render of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (right) compared with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (left)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to debut in July
  • The smartphone is tipped to feature a larger 3.4-inch cover display
  • The Galaxy Z Flip's outer display could be used to display Google Maps

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 — the South Korean conglomerate's upcoming clamshell foldable phone — could feature support for Google Maps on the cover display. Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone had a much smaller 1.9-inch outer display, while the handset expected to launch next month is said to sport a 3.4-inch screen shaped like a folder. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will reportedly debut at the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event in July, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Watch 6 series, and Galaxy Buds 3.

Last week, it was reported that Samsung would introduce support for optimised versions of Google's apps on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display. The list of apps included Google Messages, YouTube, and Google Maps. Now, a tipster (Twitter: @chunvn8888) has reiterated the claim that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature support for Google Maps on the smartphone when it is folded.

Samsung's rivals Oppo, Motorola, and Vivo have all introduced smartphones with large outer displays that will compete with the upcoming handset. However, among these smartphones, only the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra — that will launch in India on July 3, following the global debut of the foldable phone — can show Google Maps and other optimised versions of apps on its cover screen. The Oppo Find N2 Flip, on the other hand, can show widgets from specific apps on the lock screen that offers limited functionality.

Images of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 were leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter: @OnLeaks) last month, and the pictures show the clamshell foldable phone sporting a much larger cover display. It is said to measure 3.4 inches, which means it will be considerably larger than the Oppo Find N2 Flip, but smaller than the 3.6-inch display on the recently launched Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch next month at the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event. The smartphone maker is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, as well as the Galaxy Watch 6 series, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the Galaxy Buds 3. While Samsung has confirmed the next Unpacked event will take place in July, it is yet to announce a specific date or reveal which devices it plans to introduce at the event.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
