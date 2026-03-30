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  • Vivo Pad 6 Pro Launched With 13.2 Inch 4K Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip: Price, Specifications

Vivo Pad 6 Pro Launched With 13.2-Inch 4K Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip: Price, Specifications

Vivo Pad 6 Pro is runs on Android 16, with the company's OriginOS 6 interface.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 30 March 2026 18:17 IST
Vivo Pad 6 Pro Launched With 13.2-Inch 4K Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

The display on the Vivo Pad 6 Pro has a 144Hz refresh rate

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Highlights
  • Vivo Pad 6 Pro is equipped with a 13.2-inch LCD screen
  • The tablet packs a 13,000mAh battery
  • The Vivo Pad 6 Pro weighs 663g
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The Vivo Pad 6 Pro was launched by the company in China on Monday alongside the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s, weeks after these devices were showcased at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026). The company's latest tablet is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC from Qualcomm, the same chipset used on most flagship Android smartphones this year. It also sports a 13.2-inch 4K display that refreshes at 144Hz and supports keyboard and stylus inputs.

Vivo Pad 6 Pro Price, Availability

In China, pricing for the Vivo Pad 6 Pro starts at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 61,600) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants are priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 68,500) and CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 79,400), respectively. The top-of-the-line model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 91,800).

Vivo's online store says the Pad 6 Pro will be available in China starting April 3, and the tablet is sold in Inspiration Purple, Relaxed Blue, and Self Gray (translated from Chinese) colour options.

vivo pad 6 pro inline Vivo Pad 6 Pro

Vivo Pad 6 Pro
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

It works with Vivo's stylus, which costs an additional CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 5,500), while a folio-style keyboard is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 8,200). A combination of these accessories is priced at CNY 898 (roughly Rs. 12,300).

Vivo Pad 6 Pro Specifications, Features

The Vivo Pad 6 Pro runs on Android 16, with OriginOS 6 on top, and it is equipped with a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x memory. The tablet has a 13.2-inch 4K (3840×2512 pixels) LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 540Hz touch sampling rate, and 347ppi pixel density. It has UFS 4.1 storage, available in 256GB and 512GB configurations.

You get a 13-megapixel rear camera on the Vivo Pad 6 Pro, which can record videos in up to 4K resolution. Meanwhile, the company has equipped the tablet with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Audio playback is handled by an "8-beam panoramic acoustic" (translated from Chinese) speaker setup. The Pad 6 Pro ships with WPS Office, and it is also equipped with CapCut Professional Edition.

The tablet is equipped with a 13,000mAh battery that can be charged at 80W using a compatible adapter. Connectivity options on the Vivo Pad 6 Pro include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. Sensors on board include a gyroscope, accelerometer, light sensor, hall sensor, and a colour temperature sensor. The tablet measures 297.03×199.82×6.18mm, and it weighs 663g.

Vivo Pad 6 Pro

Vivo Pad 6 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3840x2512 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 13000mAh
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Further reading: Vivo Pad 6 Pro, Vivo Pad 6 Pro Price, Vivo Pad 6 Pro Specifications, Vivo Pad 6 Pro Features, Vivo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
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Vivo Pad 6 Pro Launched With 13.2-Inch 4K Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip: Price, Specifications
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