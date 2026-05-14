Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Amazon Kills Rufus AI, Replaces It With Alexa for Shopping AI Assistant

Amazon Kills Rufus AI, Replaces It With Alexa for Shopping AI Assistant

Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping is currently only available to users in the US.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 May 2026 16:42 IST
Amazon Kills Rufus AI, Replaces It With Alexa for Shopping AI Assistant

Photo Credit: Amazon

Alexa for Shopping can also shop from third-party retailers via the Shop Direct feature

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The AI assistant is available via the app, website, and Echo Show devices
  • Alexa for Shopping combines Rufus and Alexa+ capabilities
  • Amazon is adding agentic features to the AI assistant
Advertisement

Amazon, on Wednesday, announced Alexa for Shopping, a new artificial intelligence (AI) shopping assistant. The new tool comes with agentic capabilities and replaces Rufus AI, a mainstay on the app and the website since February 2024. The Seattle-based tech giant revealed that the new AI experience combines Rufus AI and Alexa+ to bring an assistant that not only has deep knowledge of Amazon's shopping platform and catalogued products, but also brings the immersive conversational layer with agentic automation. The new tool is first rolling out in the US.

Amazon Introduced Alexa for Shopping

In a newsroom post, Amazon announced and detailed the new Alexa for Shopping AI assistant. Calling it the “world's best, most personalised AI assistant for shopping,” the company said that it is currently being rolled out to users in the US across the e-commerce app and website, and Echo Show devices. The tech giant did not reveal when the feature would be expanded to other markets.

The announcement also means that the company will now transition Rufus AI as it begins integrating the new AI assistant. However, Rufus will not be completely gone. The new agentic offering merges Alexa+ and Rufus. That means Rufus' product knowledge and context of users' in-app behaviour, combined with the conversational and agentic layer of Alexa+, creates Alexa for Shopping.

alexa for shopping inline Alexa for Shopping

Alexa for Shopping features
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

Amazon describes the AI assistant as a “more personal, helpful shopping experience.” Alexa for Shopping can recommend products based on queries, can remember past requests, can gain context about connected smart home appliances via Alexa+, set price alerts, and even suggest products on the basis of delivery date.

Coming to the new capabilities, users can now ask the AI assistant questions inside the Amazon search bar or via the dedicated chat window (same location as Rufus). Users can ignore keyword-focused search and type or speak what they're looking for in natural language. These questions can be about recommendations, product comparisons, and even inquiries about orders.

Alexa for Shopping will also surface AI-generated overviews at the top of search results, providing users with a summary of the product category and what to look for before purchasing something. It can also show price history on product detail pages to reveal how the price has changed over the last year.

The tool also gets agentic capabilities and can now add items to the cart or build a cart from scratch based on prompts. Users can also schedule routine purchases, such as diapers or kitchen rolls. Amazon says users can add more customised requests, asking Alexa for Shopping to “add the item to the cart if its price drops by Rs. 500." Users can also buy items from third-party retailers via the Shop Direct feature. Finally, users can view and update details such as family members, pets, interests, dietary preferences, and more to let the chatbot know the user and personalise the experience.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alexa for Shopping, Amazon, Rufus, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI agents
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Android 17 to Introduce New OS Verification Tool to Curb Distribution of Unofficial Versions
Amazon Kills Rufus AI, Replaces It With Alexa for Shopping AI Assistant
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE Go on Sale in India With These Offers
  2. Top OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Inspector Avinash S2, Kartavya, and More
  3. iQOO Z11 India Launch Timeline, Price Leaked; Could Feature This Chipset
  4. Canon EOS R6 V Targets Filmmakers With 7K Video, Built-In Cooling Fan
  5. Samsung's New Feature Could Block Apps at the Network Level
  6. Dell Refreshes Its Alienware 15 Laptop, Announces New Dell 14S, 16S Models
  7. This Redmi Turbo Series Phone Will Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. New Study Suggests Uranus and Neptune May Contain More Rock Than Ice
  2. Forza Horizon 6 Launch: Release Timings, Price, Ratings and Everything You Need to Know
  3. Apple in Talks to Upgrade 2028 iPhone With More Advanced Quad-Curved OLED Display: Report
  4. Moto G37 Power, Moto G37 India Launch Date Announced, Key Features Revealed
  5. Dell Refreshes Alienware 15 Laptop With Up to GeForce RTX 5060 GPU; New Dell 14S and Dell 16S Models Announced
  6. Law Firm Fenwick & West Sued Over Alleged Role in FTX Collapse
  7. HMD Vibe 2 5G Price in India and Key Specifications Surface Online a Week Ahead of Launch
  8. New Leak Suggests GTA 6 Pre-Orders Could Begin on May 18, Third Trailer Coming Next Week
  9. Amazon Kills Rufus AI, Replaces It With Alexa for Shopping AI Assistant
  10. Android 17 to Introduce New OS Verification Tool to Curb Distribution of Unofficial Versions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »