Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s are confirmed to go official soon, and the chinese brand is actively teasing their features online. Though Vivo hasn't officially confirmed a launch date yet, a recent leak has shed light on their possible launch date, RAM and storage configurations and colour options. The company is expected to announce the Vivo Pad 6 Pro alongside the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s. The Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s are said to come with up to 16GB of onboard RAM and a maximum 1TB of storage.

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300s Could Debut on March 30

As per a screenshot shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo by multiple tipsters, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s will be released on March 30 in China. The Vivo Pad 6 Pro is tipped to be launched at the same event. The new devices could go on sale on April 3. The company is said to start accepting pre-orders for the new smartphones and tablet from March 23.

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Vivo X300 Ultra is tipped to be available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB,16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options. The top-end model could offer satellite calling support. The upcoming phone is likely to be available in Black, Green and Silver colours.

As per a screenshot, the Vivo X300s will be launched in four RAM and storage options —12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB. It could come in Black, Green, Purple and White shades.

Finally, the screenshot suggests that the Vivo Pad 6 Pro will be released in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + TB RAM and storage options. It is said to be available in Blue, Grey and Purple colours.

Meanwhile, Vivo is actively teasing the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s. The latter is confirmed to ship with a 7,100mAh battery and Ultrasonic Fingerprint 2.0 technology. It has a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a Zeiss-tuned 200-megapixel rear camera unit.

The Vivo X300 Ultra was recently showcased at the MWC 2026 in Barcelona. It comes with a 400mm Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit and carries a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 sensor as its primary camera.

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