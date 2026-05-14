Google hosted The Android Show: I/O Edition earlier this week, during which the Mountain View-based tech giant showcased various new features that are soon coming to Android handsets, the most notable being its new suite of AI tools, Gemini Intelligence, along with Android 17. Currently in the beta testing phase, the Android 17 update is expected to be rolled out to Pixel smartphones in the coming weeks. Along with other announcements, the company also showcased a new OS verification system for handsets that is set to arrive with the Android 17 update. The company claims that it will help in curbing the distribution of unofficial and modified versions of Android.

In a blog post, the tech giant recently announced that it is introducing the new Android OS Verification tool. The feature will be available on devices running Android 17, which is currently in the beta testing phase. However, the stable version is also slated to be released in a few weeks, starting with the Google Pixel phones. The company explained that the Android OS Verification functionality allows users to verify the authenticity of the OS.

Google said that while the majority of Android devices are approved by the company's Google Mobile Services (GMS), a mark for their authenticity, offering a “secure and reliable experience”, it has noticed that “some bad actors” have been distributing unofficial and modified versions of Android, which have been designed to look like the authentic OS. The counterfeit versions of Android deceive users by mimicking the official Android design, Google highlighted.

However, the fake versions of Android “secretly” compromise the integrity of Android handsets and other devices, putting users' privacy and security at risk. Hence, by using the new tool, users will be reassured that their device is running an official and widely distributed build of the software. As previously mentioned, the new Android OS Verification tool will initially be available on Google Pixel devices.

To complement the Android OS Verification functionality, the company is also introducing a new append-only ledger, which will be publicly available. The ledger will offer “cryptographic proof” of the authenticity of Google apps, including the foundational GMS APIs, that can be verified at any time. The company highlighted that if a “Google-signed” app isn't available on its new “Source of Truth” ledger, the company did not release it.