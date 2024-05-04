Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus Tablets

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 coincides with Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 May 2024 12:03 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus Tablets

Photo Credit: Amazon

Customers can avail of additional bank offers and coupons over the sale price

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started on May 2
  • The ongoing Amazon sale will end on May 7
  • Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI on select payment options
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 began for all users in India on May 2, coinciding with Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. During their respective sales, both e-commerce sites are offering lucrative discounts on a wide range of products, including personal electronics like smartphones and laptops, as well as popular home appliances such as smart televisions. Previously we have talked about the best Amazon deals on smartphones, gaming laptops, speakers and more. Here are some of the top tablet deals from leading brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus that you can explore before the Amazon sale concludes on May 7.

It is important to note that over the sale prices, customers can avail of additional benefits to buy an item at a lower effective price. ICICI Bank card users can get up to Rs. 4,000 discounts, while people paying through Bank of Baroda's BOBCARD or OneCard Credit Card can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250. Buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI options for ease of payment if they use an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. Valid exchange offers on some products will also help lower its effective price.

Some tablets from leading brands are being offered at discounted rates during the ongoing sale. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, unveiled in October 2023, launched at Rs. 44,999 for its 6GB + 128GB option. With additional bank offers and other coupons, the tablet can be bought at the lowest effective price of Rs. 24,999. Similarly, the OnePlus Pad was introduced in India at Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. In this sale, it can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 29,999, down Rs. 10,999 from its market price.

Best Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Honor tablet deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
OnePlus Pad Rs. 39,999 Rs. 29,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Rs. 44,999 Rs. 24,999
Xiaomi Pad 6 Rs. 41,999 Rs. 23,999
Honor Pad X9 Rs. 31,999 Rs. 15,499
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Rs. 30,999 Rs. 13,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Rs. 27,999 Rs. 13,999
Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 695 SoC
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Quality accessories
  • Vibrant and sharp display
  • Immersive speakers
  • Fluid software
  • Two-day battery life, 67W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OnePlus Pad review
Display 11.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x2000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support
  • Quad-speaker setup sounds good
  • Smooth performance
  • Clean software with productivity-focused features
  • All-day battery life
  • Useful optional accessories
  • Bad
  • No fingerprint scanner
  • No cellular option
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 6 review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 870 SoC
Front Camera 20-megapixel + No
Resolution 2880x1880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bundled S Pen stylus
  • Good battery life
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Charges slowly
  • Weak processor
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review
Display 10.40-inch
Processor 1.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 10
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.90-inch
Processor Exynos 1380
Front Camera 12-megapixel + No
RAM 6GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
