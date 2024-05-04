Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 began for all users in India on May 2, coinciding with Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. During their respective sales, both e-commerce sites are offering lucrative discounts on a wide range of products, including personal electronics like smartphones and laptops, as well as popular home appliances such as smart televisions. Previously we have talked about the best Amazon deals on smartphones, gaming laptops, speakers and more. Here are some of the top tablet deals from leading brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus that you can explore before the Amazon sale concludes on May 7.

It is important to note that over the sale prices, customers can avail of additional benefits to buy an item at a lower effective price. ICICI Bank card users can get up to Rs. 4,000 discounts, while people paying through Bank of Baroda's BOBCARD or OneCard Credit Card can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250. Buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI options for ease of payment if they use an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. Valid exchange offers on some products will also help lower its effective price.

Some tablets from leading brands are being offered at discounted rates during the ongoing sale. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, unveiled in October 2023, launched at Rs. 44,999 for its 6GB + 128GB option. With additional bank offers and other coupons, the tablet can be bought at the lowest effective price of Rs. 24,999. Similarly, the OnePlus Pad was introduced in India at Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. In this sale, it can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 29,999, down Rs. 10,999 from its market price.

Best Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Honor tablet deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.