Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best-Selling Tablets Deals During the Sale

Here are some of the best deals you can get on best-selling tablets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024.

Updated: 7 October 2024 22:06 IST
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings the best deals on tablets
  • One can get a best-selling tablet for as low as Rs 11,999 during the sale
  • Check out the best deals on best-selling tablets during the sale
Ready for some­ shopping? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale­ 2024 is on, bringing plenty of impressive deals across the categories to make the whole shopping experience a notch above. We have seen some lucrative deals and discounts on popular categories like tablets during the sale period. So, if you plan to buy a new tablet for your home or office, now is the best time. Amazon is bringing up to 70 percent off on tablets across different price ranges. One can get some steal deals on Apple iPad, Galaxy Tab series, Xiaomi Pad 6, and more. However, with so many options, it becomes difficult to select the best deals from the rest. So, in order to help you out, we have compiled this detailed list where we will talk about some best-selling tablets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Best-Selling Tablets

Amazon offers up to 70 percent off various best-selling tablets during the sale period. Additionally, there are­ special bank deals and discounts. If you are an SBI de­bit or credit card user, you can avail of a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 29,750 on the purchase of a new tablet. Moreover, you can also get No-Cost EMIs on popular cards from SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and more. Moving on, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will also get 5 percent unlimited cashback. Customers can also get rewards worth Rs 10,000 on the purchase of a new monitor during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Best Selling Tablets

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 Apple iPad (10th Gen) Rs 34,999 Rs 29,100 Buy Now
2 OnePlus Pad 2 Rs 47,999 Rs 40,999 Buy Now
3 HONOR Pad 9 Rs 34,999 Rs 19,999 Buy Now
4 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Rs 32,999 Rs 18,879 Buy Now
5 Xiaomi Pad 6 Rs 41,999 Rs 20,249 Buy Now
6 Redmi Pad Pro 5G Rs 27,999 Rs 22,499 Buy Now
7 OnePlus Pad Go Rs 19,999 Rs 15,999 Buy Now
8 Lenovo Tab Plus Rs 34,000 Rs 16,499 Buy Now
9 Lenovo Tab M11 Rs 33,000 Rs 14,749 Buy Now
10 Redmi Pad SE Rs 14,999 Rs 11,999 Buy Now

 

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, USB Type-C port
  • Large Display
  • Smooth performance
  • Feature-rich software
  • Excellent front camera
  • Good battery life
  • 20W charger in the box
  • Bad
  • No support for Apple Pencil (2nd gen)
  • Slow data transfer speeds
  • Display could have been brighter for outdoor use
  • Pricing on the higher side
Read detailed Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 10.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
OS iPadOS 16
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Tall display is great for work and play
  • Seamless connectivity with OnePlus smartphones
  • Comfortable typing experience
  • Stylo 2 experience is unique
  • Software is packed with features
  • Immersive 6-speaker sound
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Works better with OnePlus smartphones
  • Keyboard?s trackpad needs work
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 2 review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2120x3000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support
  • Quad-speaker setup sounds good
  • Smooth performance
  • Clean software with productivity-focused features
  • All-day battery life
  • Useful optional accessories
  • Bad
  • No fingerprint scanner
  • No cellular option
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 6 review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 870 SoC
Front Camera 20-megapixel + No
Resolution 2880x1880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Lenovo Tab Plus

Lenovo Tab Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built-in kickstand
  • Vibrant display
  • Fast wired charging
  • JBL-powered speakers
  • Clean user interface
  • Bad
  • Heavy for a tablet
  • Performance could have been better
Read detailed Lenovo Tab Plus review
Display 11.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Comment

