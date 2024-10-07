Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings the best deals on tablets
One can get a best-selling tablet for as low as Rs 11,999 during the sale
Check out the best deals on best-selling tablets during the sale
Ready for some shopping? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is on, bringing plenty of impressive deals across the categories to make the whole shopping experience a notch above. We have seen some lucrative deals and discounts on popular categories like tablets during the sale period. So, if you plan to buy a new tablet for your home or office, now is the best time. Amazon is bringing up to 70 percent off on tablets across different price ranges. One can get some steal deals on Apple iPad, Galaxy Tab series, Xiaomi Pad 6, and more. However, with so many options, it becomes difficult to select the best deals from the rest. So, in order to help you out, we have compiled this detailed list where we will talk about some best-selling tablets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. So, without further ado, let's get started.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Best-Selling Tablets
Amazon offers up to 70 percent off various best-selling tablets during the sale period. Additionally, there are special bank deals and discounts. If you are an SBI debit or credit card user, you can avail of a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 29,750 on the purchase of a new tablet. Moreover, you can also get No-Cost EMIs on popular cards from SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and more. Moving on, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will also get 5 percent unlimited cashback. Customers can also get rewards worth Rs 10,000 on the purchase of a new monitor during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.