Xiaomi could soon be launching two new tablet models in China. These two tablets have been currently tagged by the rumour mill as the Xiaomi Pad 7 and the Pad 7 Pro. We have yet to hear anything official from Xiaomi about the launch timelines of these new tablets. There's now a leak which suggests some new information about these two tablets, including their processor make and charging speeds. The leaks also hint that none of these models will replace Xiaomi's top-end tablet offering in China called the Pad 6S Pro, which was launched in February 2024.

According to a tipster's post on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Xiaomi's new tablet models could share the same 11.6-inch, 144Hz refresh rate LCD screen. The tipster also suggests that the Pad 7 will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC while the Pad 7 Pro will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The tipster also hinted at the charging speeds of both tablet models. The Xiaomi Pad 7 is said to get 45W fast charging while the Pad 7 Pro will have a faster 67W wired charging.

According to the tipster, the top-of-the-line model which has not made it to the rumour mill so far, will continue to remain this year's flagship model. This suggests that the Chinese brand may not launch a Pad 7 series model (at least for the current year) will replace the Pad 6S Pro, which has a bigger 12.4-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 SoC and offers a maximum of 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. The tablet also has a 10,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and offers a number of accessories, including a keyboard cover case with a trackpad built-in.

Xiaomi's most high-end tablet launched in India is currently its Pad Pro 5G, which (as its moniker aptly implies) offers 5G cellular connectivity. Seems like the tablet offers a 12.10-inch LCD display, is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and has 8-megapixel front and rear-facing cameras.

