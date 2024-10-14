Technology News
Xiaomi Pad 7, Pad 7 Pro Specifications Leaked; Display, Charging and Processor Details Tipped

Both tablet models will reportedly share the same display.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 October 2024 14:04 IST
Xiaomi’s latest tablet in India is its Pad Pro 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi’s Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro models are expected to launch soon in China
  • The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro will not be replacing the top-end Pad 6S Pro
  • Both tablet models could offer different processors, charging speeds
Xiaomi could soon be launching two new tablet models in China. These two tablets have been currently tagged by the rumour mill as the Xiaomi Pad 7 and the Pad 7 Pro. We have yet to hear anything official from Xiaomi about the launch timelines of these new tablets. There's now a leak which suggests some new information about these two tablets, including their processor make and charging speeds. The leaks also hint that none of these models will replace Xiaomi's top-end tablet offering in China called the Pad 6S Pro, which was launched in February 2024.

According to a tipster's post on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Xiaomi's new tablet models could share the same 11.6-inch, 144Hz refresh rate LCD screen. The tipster also suggests that the Pad 7 will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC while the Pad 7 Pro will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The tipster also hinted at the charging speeds of both tablet models. The Xiaomi Pad 7 is said to get 45W fast charging while the Pad 7 Pro will have a faster 67W wired charging.

According to the tipster, the top-of-the-line model which has not made it to the rumour mill so far, will continue to remain this year's flagship model. This suggests that the Chinese brand may not launch a Pad 7 series model (at least for the current year) will replace the Pad 6S Pro, which has a bigger 12.4-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 SoC and offers a maximum of 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. The tablet also has a 10,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and offers a number of accessories, including a keyboard cover case with a trackpad built-in.

Xiaomi's most high-end tablet launched in India is currently its Pad Pro 5G, which (as its moniker aptly implies) offers 5G cellular connectivity. Seems like the tablet offers a 12.10-inch LCD display, is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and has 8-megapixel front and rear-facing cameras.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets.


