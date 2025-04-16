Technology News
Airtel Launches Rs. 451 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Complimentary JioHotstar Subscription: Benefits

Airtel prepaid customers can enjoy a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar for a period of 90 days.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 April 2025 15:19 IST
Airtel Launches Rs. 451 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Complimentary JioHotstar Subscription: Benefits

Photo Credit: Reuters

JioHotstar's ad-supported plan starts at Rs. 149 per month but is available for free with Airtel's plan

Highlights
  • No voice calls or SMS benefits are included with this plan
  • Priced at Rs. 451, the prepaid recharge plan offers 50GB of data
  • It does not have service validity and requires active base plan to work
Bharti Airtel has launched a new recharge plan for prepaid users in India. Arriving amidst the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, it bundles a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar, the streaming platform formed post amalgamation of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. The new plan offers 50GB of data too. With this plan, Airtel customers can stream the live IPL 2025 matches along with other films, shows, anime, and documentaries on their mobile and TV.

Airtel Rs. 451 Prepaid Recharge Voucher: Benefits

According to Airtel, the Rs. 451 prepaid recharge plan offers 50GB of data with a validity of 30 days. However, it should be noted that it is just the validity of the voucher and not the service validity. Under the fair usage policy (FUP), consumers can enjoy unlimited internet till the allocated quota is exhausted, after which the speeds are reduced to 64 Kbps.

In addition to 50GB of data, Airtel prepaid customers also get a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar for a period of 90 days. However, the plan does not come with any voice call or SMS-related benefits. It is not a standalone recharge plan and requires an active base plan to work.

Notably, JioHotstar's ad-supported plan starts at Rs. 149 per month. It offers content streaming on one mobile device in 720p resolution. The top-end JioHotstar Premium plan is priced at Rs. 299 per month and Rs. 1,499 per year. The telecom provider claims it features roughly 300,000 hours worth of movies, shows, anime, and documentaries, along with live sports coverage.

However, Airtel is not the only telecom operator introducing IPL-focussed prepaid recharge plans. Its competitors such as Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have also introduced packs with data benefits. Jio's Rs. 100 recharge plan is the most affordable way to stream ad-supported JioHotstar content for a period of 90 days. Meanwhile, Vi offers one data voucher and two standalone prepaid recharge packs which bundle the JioHotstar subscription.

Further reading: Airtel, Bharti Airtel, Airtel prepaid recharge plans, Airtel prepaid recharge, airtel plans, JioHotstar
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
