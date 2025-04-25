Technology News
English Edition

Airtel International Roaming Plan With Access to Data in India and 189 Countries Launched

Customers can manage the new Rs. 4,000 international roaming plan via the Airtel Thanks app.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2025 18:34 IST
Airtel International Roaming Plan With Access to Data in India and 189 Countries Launched

Photo Credit: Reuters

The new Rs. 4,000 IR plan by Airtel offers in-flight connectivity

Highlights
  • Airtel’s new international roaming recharge plan has a one-year validity
  • The new plan offers 24x7 access to call centre support
  • Airtel wiill also provide an auto-renewal feature for frequent travellers
Advertisement

Airtel has launched a new international roaming (IR) recharge plan to its portfolio. The new roaming plan is priced at Rs. 4,000 ,and it provides 5GB data access in 189 countries. The latest plan, which is designed to aid people who travel to multiple destinations frequently, can be used both in India and overseas. In India, it offers benefits like 1.5GB of data per day, 100 voice minutes and in-flight connectivity. Airtel users will be able to manage the plan via the Thanks app. It comes with an auto-renewal feature for frequent travellers.

On Friday, Airtel announced that the new Rs. 4,000 IR plan has a validity of one year. It offers 5GB of data and 100 voice calling minutes for international use. While in India, customers will be able to use the same plan to access 1.5GB of data per day along with unlimited call benefits.

The carrier has positioned its roaming plan as an alternative to eSIM and travel SIMs provided at airports, which require identity proof documents. However, it's worth noting that many of these travel SIMs offer a considerably larger data allowance than Airtel's 5GB plan.

Airtel says that an auto-renewal feature will also be rolled out for frequent travellers, to eliminate the need to buy an IR pack multiple times. The telecom company confirmed that customers can manage their usage and billing activity on the Airtel Thanks app.

The new Rs. 4,000 IR plan by Airtel offers data access in 189 countries. Further, it offers 250MB of in-flight connectivity that allows passengers to make calls, send messages, and access the Internet on select airlines. The new plan offers access to 24×7 call centres for support.

Earlier this month, Airtel introduced a Rs. 451 prepaid recharge plan with 50GB of data and 30 days validity of 30 days. This plan offers a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar for a period of 90 days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Bharti Airtel, Airtel, Airtel IR Plans, Airtel Roaming Plan
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Aims to Build Most iPhones for US in India by End of 2026
US Bank Regulators Pull Back Guardrails on Bank Crypto Activities

Related Stories

Airtel International Roaming Plan With Access to Data in India and 189 Countries Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro First Impressions
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed After Global Debut
  3. OTT Releases this Week: Jewel Thief, MAD Square, Havoc, and More
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Series With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Debuts
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Could Be Launched on This Date
  7. Realme 14T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chip Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Amazon Great Summer Sale Date Announced: Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  9. Oppo K13 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time:Â Check Price, Offers
  10. Moto Buds Loop Open-Ear Earbuds Lauched Alongside Moto Watch Fit
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Reportedly Found a Potential Sign of Life on a Distant Planet: What You Need to Know
  2. NASA’s Oldest Active Astronaut Lands with his Crewmates on 70th Birthday
  3. Sony Xperia 1 VII Design, Colourways Reportedly Spotted via Live Images on Taiwan's NCC Website
  4. Vivo X200 FE to Launch in India Soon With Purported Dimensity 9400e Chip, 6.31-inch OLED Display: Report
  5. Motorola Adds New Features to Moto AI; Teams Up With Google, Microsoft and Perplexity
  6. Grand Theft Auto 5, Batman: Arkham Knight and More Are Leaving PS Plus Game Catalog Soon
  7. FIU-IND Reportedly Sets June 30 Deadline for Crypto Exchanges to Redo KYC Verification
  8. US Bank Regulators Pull Back Guardrails on Bank Crypto Activities
  9. Airtel International Roaming Plan With Access to Data in India and 189 Countries Launched
  10. Apple Aims to Build Most iPhones for US in India by End of 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »