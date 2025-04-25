Airtel has launched a new international roaming (IR) recharge plan to its portfolio. The new roaming plan is priced at Rs. 4,000 ,and it provides 5GB data access in 189 countries. The latest plan, which is designed to aid people who travel to multiple destinations frequently, can be used both in India and overseas. In India, it offers benefits like 1.5GB of data per day, 100 voice minutes and in-flight connectivity. Airtel users will be able to manage the plan via the Thanks app. It comes with an auto-renewal feature for frequent travellers.

On Friday, Airtel announced that the new Rs. 4,000 IR plan has a validity of one year. It offers 5GB of data and 100 voice calling minutes for international use. While in India, customers will be able to use the same plan to access 1.5GB of data per day along with unlimited call benefits.

The carrier has positioned its roaming plan as an alternative to eSIM and travel SIMs provided at airports, which require identity proof documents. However, it's worth noting that many of these travel SIMs offer a considerably larger data allowance than Airtel's 5GB plan.

Airtel says that an auto-renewal feature will also be rolled out for frequent travellers, to eliminate the need to buy an IR pack multiple times. The telecom company confirmed that customers can manage their usage and billing activity on the Airtel Thanks app.

The new Rs. 4,000 IR plan by Airtel offers data access in 189 countries. Further, it offers 250MB of in-flight connectivity that allows passengers to make calls, send messages, and access the Internet on select airlines. The new plan offers access to 24×7 call centres for support.

Earlier this month, Airtel introduced a Rs. 451 prepaid recharge plan with 50GB of data and 30 days validity of 30 days. This plan offers a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar for a period of 90 days.

