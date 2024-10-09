Reliance Jio AirFiber service was launched last year to provide wireless internet connectivity to areas where a wired connection is not feasible. The telecom operator has introduced this service in almost every major city across the country. The Jio AirFiber offers fast wireless internet connectivity, which is designed for both residential and office usage. Currently, the company offers many plans for its customers, as low as Rs 599 per month. The brand currently offers AirFiber and AirFiber Max services to the customers. With so many plans and offers, it tends to get a bit confusing. So, to solve this problem, we have compiled this article to tell you in-depth about Jio AirFiber plans India pricing, benefits, features, validity, OTT subscriptions, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Jio AirFiber Plans 2024: Price in India, Data, Internet Speeds, and More

Reliance Jio currently offers four different Jio AirFiber plans for its customers that come with a validity of 30 days. Moreover, customers can also opt for 3, 6 or 12-month plans as well. Here's a breakdown of each plan:

Rs 599 Jio AirFiber Plan

Let's start with the cheapest Jio AirFiber plan. The pack comes with a price tag of Rs 599 per month and offers some interesting benefits. To start with, you get a validity of 30 days coupled with 1000GB of data per month. The plan offers an internet speed of up to 30Mbps. Moreover, you also get 800+ TV channels, coupled with bundled OTT subscriptions.

Rs 888 Jio AirFiber Plan

The company also have a Rs 888 Jio AirFiber plan for the customers. With this, users will get the same benefits of the Rs 599 per month. However, the plan offers Netflix Basic and Amazon Prime Lite subscriptions.

Rs 899 Jio AirFiber Plan

Next on the list is the Rs 899 Jio AirFiber plan. The popular plan from the company comes loaded with 30 days of validity and offers internet speeds of up to 100Mbps. The plan also comes equipped with 1000GB of data per month. You also get 800+ TV channels with this plan.

Rs 1,199 Jio AirFiber Plan

Lastly, we have a Rs 1,199 Jio AirFiber plan. The plan comes with internet speeds of up to 100Mbps. The plan also offers 1000GB of data per month. Once the data limit is exhausted, customers can still enjoy the internet at a reduced speed of 64Kbps. Moreover, the plan comes with a validity of 30 days and offers 800+ TV channels.

Jio AirFiber Max Plans: Price in India, Data, Internet Speeds, and More

Reliance Jio AirFiber Max service is available with the plans mentioned below.

Rs 1,499 Jio AirFiber Max Plan

The first plan in the AirFiber Max offering is Rs 1,499. The wireless broadband plan from the company comes with up to 300Mbps of internet speeds. The plan also offers 1000GB of data per month and comes with a validity of 30 days.

Rs 2,499 Jio AirFiber Max Plan

The Rs 2,499 wireless broadband plan offers 500Mbps of internet speeds. The plan comes with a validity of 30 days and offers 1000GB of data per month.

Rs 3,999 Jio AirFiber Max Plan

Lastly, we have the Rs 3,999 Jio AirFiber Max plan that offers 1Gbps of internet speed to the customers. The plan offers 1000GB of data and comes with 30 days of validity.

Jio AirFiber Diwali Dhamaka Offer

Reliance Jio has introduced a special Diwali Dhamaka Offer for the Jio AirFiber customers. The offer brings three new plans for the customers with 3 months of validity. Here's everything you need to know:

Rs 2,222 Jio AirFiber Diwali Dhamaka Offer Plan

The plan comes loaded with a price tag of Rs 2,222 and offers interesting benefits. To start with, users will get 1000GB of data per month, and the plan is valid for 3 months. Users will get up to 30Mbps of internet speed with this offer.

Rs 3,333 Jio AirFiber Diwali Dhamaka Offer Plan

The next plan comes with a price tag of Rs 3,333 and offers internet speeds up to 100Mbps. The plan has a 1000GB monthly data limit and offers unlimited voice calls and 12 OTT subscriptions.

Rs 4,444 Jio AirFiber Diwali Dhamka Offer Plan

Lastly, we have the Rs 4,444, which also offers similar benefits to the Rs 3,333 plan. However, the only difference here is that you get Netflix Basic and Amazon Prime Lite subscriptions bundled along with other OTT subscriptions.

Jio AirFiber Top-Up Plans

Reliance Jio also offers some data top-up plans for customers once they exhaust the 1000GB data per month limit. Here's what you need to know:

Rs 101: The data sachet comes with 100GB of additional monthly data

Rs 251: The pack offers 500GB of additional data

Rs 401: The plan comes with 1TB of data

Jio AirFiber Plans: OTT Subscription Details

With Reliance Jio AirFiber, you can choose from different bundled OTT subscriptions. For Rs 599 and Rs 899, the company offers subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, Eros Now, JioCinema Premium, and ETV Win.

With the Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,499 Jio AirFiber plans, customers will get a free subscription to Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime Lite, and FanCode. The rest of the OTT subscriptions are similar to the Rs 599 and Rs 899.

Moving on, with Rs 2,499, customers will get Netflix (Standard), while the Rs 3,999 plan will offer a Netflix Premium subscription. Apart from this, the rest of the OTT subscriptions remain similar to the Rs 1,119 and Rs 1,499 plans.

Reliance Jio AirFiber Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)