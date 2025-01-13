Technology News
JioFiber, Jio AirFiber Subscribers Get Two-Year YouTube Premium Access on Select Plans

JioFiber and Jio AirFiber postpaid subscribers will be eligible to claim two years of ad-free video and music streaming, along with background playback.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2025 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: Jio

Jio AirFiber was launched in India in September 2023

Reliance Jio announced that some of its JioFiber and AirFiber subscribers will be able to access YouTube Premium services for two years at no additional cost. The offer is extended to JioFiber and AirFiber postpaid customers in the country, who are subscribed to select plans. Users will need to link their Google accounts to enjoy the benefits. YouTube Premium allows users access to ad-free content and offers support for background playback. It allows users to download content for offline watching, along with offline access to YouTube Music.

Reliance JioFiber, AirFiber Plans Eligible for Free YouTube Premium Access

Reliance Jio announced in an X post that it is providing 24 months of YouTube Premium to its JioFiber and Jio AirFiber postpaid customers, at no extra cost. It is available to select existing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual postpaid plan users.

Subscribers on the Rs. 888, Rs. 1,199, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, and Rs. 3,499 plans can avail of this offer. These JioFiber and Jio AirFiber postpaid plans offer speeds of 30Mbps, 100Mbps, 300Mbps, 500Mbps and 1Gbps, respectively.

All of these plans already offer unlimited data, free voice calling as well as access to Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime Lite, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, and Zee5.

How to Claim Free YouTube Premium Access on JioFiber, JioAirFiber

To claim the free YouTube Premium access, eligible JioFiber and Jio AirFiber postpaid users must log in to the MyJio app or visit Jio.com and click on the relevant banner. They will then need to link their Google account by logging in, and once the linking is successful, the YouTube Premium subscription will be activated at no extra cost. This subscription will remain valid for 24 months or two years from the date of activation.

Notably, the individual monthly plan for YouTube Premium is now priced at Rs. 149, while the student monthly plan and the family plan cost Rs. 89 and Rs. 299, respectively. The Premium subscription offers an ad-free viewing experience, allows users to download content for offline viewing, and offers them the option to play videos in the background while multitasking on their devices.

Further reading: Jio AirFiber, Jio AirFiber postpaid plans, JioFiber, JioFiber Postpaid plans, Jio, Reliance Jio, YouTube Premium, YouTube
