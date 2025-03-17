Technology News
  Jio Offering Free 90 Day JioHotstar Subscription, JioAirFiber Trial With Select Plans Ahead of IPL

Jio Offering Free 90-Day JioHotstar Subscription, JioAirFiber Trial With Select Plans Ahead of IPL

Existing Jio users can recharge with the Rs. 299 plan which offers unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB of data and 100 SMS per day.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2025 09:57 IST
Jio Offering Free 90-Day JioHotstar Subscription, JioAirFiber Trial With Select Plans Ahead of IPL

Photo Credit: Reuters

Select prepaid Reliance Jio plans offer a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar

Highlights
  • Jio offers free JioHotstar with recharges of Rs. 299 and above
  • Customers also get JioFiber or Jio AirFiber trial for 50 days
  • The offer runs from March 17 to March 31
Reliance Jio has announced new benefits on select prepaid recharge plans ahead of the upcoming cricket season in India. The telecom provider is bundling a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar with mobile recharges worth Rs. 299 and above, along with a free trial of Jio AirFiber, its wireless broadband service. Thus, customers will be able to stream the upcoming cricket matches from the Indian Premier League (IPL), along with other films, shows, anime, and documentaries in 4K on their mobile and TV.

Reliance Jio Unlimited Offer

As per Reliance Jio, existing and new Jio customers can recharge with a plan worth Rs. 299 or above and get a complimentary 90-day access to JioHotstar. It will allow 4K streaming on mobile devices as well as TVs. Additionally, the telecom operator is also providing a 50-day JioFiber or Jio AirFiber trial, enabling customers to get a home entertainment experience. This includes unlimited Wi-Fi, 800+ OTT channels, and more than 11 OTT apps.

jio plans Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio's Unlimited Offer Ahead of IPL 2025
Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

Existing Jio users can recharge with the Rs. 299 plan which offers unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB of data and 100 SMS per day, and access to bundled apps such as JioCloud and JioTV. New users can purchase a new SIM with the aforementioned or higher-priced plan to enjoy the same benefits. Meanwhile, those who wish to enjoy unlimited 5G internet can recharge with plans offering 2GB per day or above.

The offer is valid from March 17 to March 31. The company says customers who have recharged prior to March 17 and already have an active plan can opt for a Rs. 100 pack which provides similar benefits. These plans have been introduced ahead of the commencement of the Indian Premier League which kicks off on March 22. As per the telecom provider, the complimentary JioHotstar subscription will be activated on the first day of the match for a period of 90 days.

Notably, Jio also offers several other prepaid recharge plans which bundle a complimentary subscription to the streaming service. Customers can recharge with Rs. 100, Rs. 195, or Rs. 949 to enjoy similar benefits.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge India Launch Anticipated as Handset Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website

