Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for Android Could Reportedly Get a New Favourites Tab to Add Contacts to Speed Dial

WhatsApp for Android Could Reportedly Get a New Favourites Tab to Add Contacts to Speed Dial

The Favourites tab feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.19 update, as per the report.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 April 2024 18:50 IST
WhatsApp for Android Could Reportedly Get a New Favourites Tab to Add Contacts to Speed Dial

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mourizal Zativa

The Favourites tab feature is currently not available to beta testers

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is said to let users set their order of contacts via this tab
  • The feature was reportedly seen in the Settings screen
  • WhatsApp recently rolled out Chat Filters
Advertisement

WhatsApp is working on a new feature which will allow users to add, reorder, or remove contacts in a specific order, as per a new report. The feature, dubbed Favourites, was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android and is expected to allow users to set up a speed dial of contacts for easier accessibility. The feature is currently not visible so beta testers will not be able to use it, but it is expected to be available in one of the upcoming updates.

The new feature was reported by the WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, which claimed that the instant messaging platform is working on integrating a Favourites tab within the Settings menu. The feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.18 update. Despite being present within the codes of the app, it is not visible and users who have joined the Beta Programme will not be able to see it. The report highlighted that currently the feature could not be explored due to the same restrictions.

whatsapp favourites WhatsApp Favourites tab

WhatsApp Favourites tab
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Based on a screenshot shared by the publication, the new setting option was located between Account and Privacy options. A new option of Favourites is now visible with the description “Add, reorder, remove”. Opening the setting, a new screen mentions, “Make it easy to find the people and groups that matter most across WhatsApp”. While not much is explained about the feature, it appears that users will be able to add their favourite contacts to create a speed-dial-like interface from where they can quickly message those they value the most.

However, if this is the intended use case of the feature, it might be redundant to many users. Based on the screenshot, the feature is buried under two different screens (home screen > Settings > Favourites), which would make using it cumbersome. The current interface of the instant messaging app automatically pushes the chats up where messages were shared most recently.

Further, users also have an option to pin chats to the top for easier access. The existing mechanisms and features are geared towards keeping both favourite contacts and contacts that are interacted with most frequently. This might also be useful to those users who want to keep a separate list of those contacts that they don't reach out to frequently but would want to be easily accessible for some specific situations. WhatsApp might shed more light on the feature if it rolls out publicly.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Features, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Multiple Solana-Based Memecoins Abandoned After Presale Frenzy, Millions of Dollars Displaced: Report

Related Stories

WhatsApp for Android Could Reportedly Get a New Favourites Tab to Add Contacts to Speed Dial
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Samsung Phones Facing Green Line Issue May Get Free Screen Replacement
  2. Oppo K12 to Launch on April 24; Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed
  3. iPhone AI Features to Reportedly Have One Advantage Over Rivals
  4. Vivo X100 Ultra Said to Come With Vivo's Self-Developed Imaging Technology
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in Development, May Launch This Year
  6. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  7. Flipkart Upcoming Sale 2024: Check out Next Sale Date and Best Offers
  8. You Can Now Text Teams, Slack Users From Google Chat: How It Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Circle to Search May Soon Let Users Copy and Share Screenshots of a Part of the Screen
  2. Apple to Skip M3-Powered Mac Mini, Will Launch M4 Model as Soon as Late 2024: Report
  3. Blackview Hero 10 With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Main Display Could be the Cheapest Foldable Phone Yet: Report
  4. Airtel Announces Roaming Plans Starting at Rs. 133 per Day With Access to 184 Countries
  5. WhatsApp for Android Could Reportedly Get a New Favourites Tab to Add Contacts to Speed Dial
  6. Google Chat Rolls Out Cross-Platform Messaging With Microsoft Teams, Slack: How It Works
  7. Multiple Solana-Based Memecoins Abandoned After Presale Frenzy, Millions of Dollars Displaced: Report
  8. Oppo K12 Launch Date Set for April 24; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  9. Vivo X100 Ultra Tipped to Come With Vivo’s Self-Developed BlueImage Imaging Technology
  10. Android 15 Said to Support NFC Wireless Charging Feature to Add Another Option to Charge Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »