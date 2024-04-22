WhatsApp is working on a new feature which will allow users to add, reorder, or remove contacts in a specific order, as per a new report. The feature, dubbed Favourites, was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android and is expected to allow users to set up a speed dial of contacts for easier accessibility. The feature is currently not visible so beta testers will not be able to use it, but it is expected to be available in one of the upcoming updates.

The new feature was reported by the WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, which claimed that the instant messaging platform is working on integrating a Favourites tab within the Settings menu. The feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.18 update. Despite being present within the codes of the app, it is not visible and users who have joined the Beta Programme will not be able to see it. The report highlighted that currently the feature could not be explored due to the same restrictions.

WhatsApp Favourites tab

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on a screenshot shared by the publication, the new setting option was located between Account and Privacy options. A new option of Favourites is now visible with the description “Add, reorder, remove”. Opening the setting, a new screen mentions, “Make it easy to find the people and groups that matter most across WhatsApp”. While not much is explained about the feature, it appears that users will be able to add their favourite contacts to create a speed-dial-like interface from where they can quickly message those they value the most.

However, if this is the intended use case of the feature, it might be redundant to many users. Based on the screenshot, the feature is buried under two different screens (home screen > Settings > Favourites), which would make using it cumbersome. The current interface of the instant messaging app automatically pushes the chats up where messages were shared most recently.

Further, users also have an option to pin chats to the top for easier access. The existing mechanisms and features are geared towards keeping both favourite contacts and contacts that are interacted with most frequently. This might also be useful to those users who want to keep a separate list of those contacts that they don't reach out to frequently but would want to be easily accessible for some specific situations. WhatsApp might shed more light on the feature if it rolls out publicly.

