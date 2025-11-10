Technology News
English Edition
  Airtel Quietly Discontinues Rs 189 Voice Only Plan in India, Rs 199 Becomes New Minimum Recharge

Airtel Quietly Discontinues Rs 189 Voice-Only Plan in India, Rs 199 Becomes New Minimum Recharge

Experts reportedly claim the change is a part of a wider trend in India’s telecom market of moving focus from voice-only plans to data-based services.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 November 2025 18:49 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The new base plan of Rs. 199 offers Airtel prepaid users unlimited voice calls

Photo Credit: Reuters

The new base plan of Rs. 199 offers Airtel prepaid users unlimited voice calls

Highlights
  • Rs 189 plan was popular among rural and senior users
  • New Rs 199 plan includes 2GB data and extra digital benefits
  • Budget-concious users lose affordable voice-only recharge options
Bharti Airtel has quietly discontinued its Rs. 189 voice-only prepaid plan, effectively raising its minimum recharge price to Rs. 199. The move signals a shift towards data-centric offerings, aligning with the broader trend in India's telecom market. The discontinued plan was popular among users who primarily relied on voice calls, such as senior citizens and rural customers with limited data needs. With this change, Airtel's entry-level plan now includes data and digital benefits, increasing the monthly cost for customers seeking simple calling services.

Airtel Quietly Drops Rs 189 Plan, Rs 199 Now Minimum Recharge

Bharti Airtel has updated its prepaid plan offerings, with the company's website now showing the new Rs. 199 plan as the new minimum recharge option, instead of the previous Rs. 189 voice-only plan. The discontinued plan was popular among users who mainly relied on calling services, such as senior citizens, rural customers, and those using a secondary SIM for voice calls.airtel rs 199 plan inline rs 199

The Rs. 189 plan offered unlimited calls across all networks and was designed for people who did not use mobile data regularly. With its removal, customers who only need voice services will now have to spend more, even if they do not use data or other digital features. The Rs. 199 plan, which now serves as the entry-level recharge, includes both data and added benefits that may not be relevant to all users.

The new base plan of Rs. 199 offers Airtel prepaid users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data for 28 days. Once the data limit is used, customers will be charged 50p/MB. Airtel has also bundled extras such as free Hello Tunes and a 12-month subscription to the Perplexity Pro AI tool with the plan. While these additions may appeal to some, they offer little value for people who only need a low-cost plan for voice calls.

The company has not made any official statement about this move. According to a Digit report, some industry experts say this change is part of a larger pattern in India's telecom market, where companies are gradually phasing out voice-only plans to focus on data-driven services. As smartphone use increases and more people go online, operators are reshaping their offerings to match new usage habits. However, this shift also widens the gap for budget users in rural and low-income segments, who now have fewer affordable options for basic calling needs.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Prepaid Plan, Airtel Voice Only Plan, Airtel Data Plan, Bharti Airtel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Airtel Quietly Discontinues Rs 189 Voice-Only Plan in India, Rs 199 Becomes New Minimum Recharge
