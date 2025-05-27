Bharti Airtel has announced new OTT recharge plans for prepaid customers in India on Tuesday. The new recharge plans offer access to more than 25 streaming platforms. The entry-level plan costs Rs. 279 and offers a one-month validity. It offers access to leading OTT platforms including Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, and SonyLiv. The telecom company has also announced entertainment packs priced at Rs. 598 and Rs. 1,729 with a validity of 28 days and 84 days, respectively. These plans come with unlimited 5G data and unlimited calls.

Airtel All-in-One OTT Entertainment Packs Benefits

Airtel has launched new all-in-one OTT bundles for prepaid users, featuring two Rs. 279 plans, along with options priced at Rs. 598 and Rs. 1,729. These new plans are confirmed to provide access to more than 25 platforms like Netflix, JioHostar, Zee5, SonyLiv, LionsgatePlay, AHA, SunNxt, Hoichoi, ErosNow, and ShemarooMe, among others. It offers interactional and regional content in over 16 languages and optional unlimited 5G data in a single subscription.

The new Rs. 279 Airtel recharge plan has a one-month validity. This plan offers a subscription to Netflix Basic, Zee5, JioHotstar, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium. Airtel states that customers will get access to a wide variety of popular streaming platforms worth Rs. 750 with this pack.

The carrier is also offering a prepaid content-only pack priced at Rs. 279 with one month validity. Besides access to Netflix Basic, Zee5, JioHotstar and Airtel Xstream Play Premium, the Rs. 279 prepaid plan gives 1GB of data for a month.

Airtel's Rs. 598 prepaid recharge plan provides unlimited 5G data and unlimited voice calling, bundled with access to the same OTT platforms. The plan offers a 28-day validity. Finally, the Rs. 1,729 recharge plan offers unlimited 5G data, unlimited voice calls, and the same OTT benefits, but comes with 84 days validity.

