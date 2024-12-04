Technology News
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Feature Displays With Improved Durability, Efficiency

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro models might be equipped with more advanced displays than the standard models after all, according to a tipster.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 December 2024 19:03 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 16 Pro (left) features a LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display unlike the standard model

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max aren't expected to launch until the second half of 2025, if Apple's previous launch timelines are any indication. It has only been a couple of months since the iPhone 16 series was released, but details of Apple's next generation of smartphones have already begun to surface online. Now, a tipster claims that Apple is developing an advanced display technology that will offer better durability and performance, while reducing power consumption on its iPhone Pro models.

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications (Leaked)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @jukanlosreve states that Apple will use a new "Low-Dielectric TEE" display technology for the purported iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The user claims that it "improves battery efficiency, maximises display durability, and enhances overall performance" in comparison with existing technology.

Apple's current flagship models — the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max — are equipped with LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED displays with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. The iPhone 16 Pro sports a 6.3-inch screen while the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a larger 6.9-inch display.

Last month, a South Korean publication reported that all models in Apple's iPhone 17 series of smartphones would be equipped with LTPO OLED screens, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The latest leak suggests that Apple's high-end models in the iPhone 17 series will arrive with more advanced display technology.

If recent reports are accurate, the iPhone 17 and the rumoured iPhone 17 Air model could be the first non-Pro iPhone models to be equipped with ProMotion displays that can refresh at 120Hz. The current iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are equipped with 6.1-inch and 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screens with a 60Hz refresh rate.

